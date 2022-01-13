Disney’s Live-Action Snow White Remake Has Cast an Intriguing Star

The Batman gets its rating, and it’s perhaps not what some people would’ve expected. Get a look at the Looney Tunes’ return to HBO Max. Plus, what’s coming on Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. To me, my spoilers!

Snow White

According to Deadline, Andrew Burnap has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action Snow White as the undisclosed “male lead”. Curiously, the outlet notes Burnap’s character “is neither the Huntsman nor the prince,” but a new character who will, of course, sing at some point.

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom

Filming has wrapped on Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom according to James Wan on Instagram.

And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of #Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents @prideofgypsies @thereelpatrickwilson Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show. A THOUSAND THANK YOUs to all the incredible crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this picture. Especially the UK portion where we shot 95% of the film. Truly some of the finest artisans and craftspeople I’ve had the good fortune to work with. And big shout-outs to the amazing Hawaiian and Los Angeles units. I have a very long way to go before it will be ready, but I can’t wait to share this little film with you all.

The Batman

The Batman was been rated “PG-13″ for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Firestarter

Meanwhile, Blumhouse’s Firestarter remake has been rated “R” for unspecified, but presumably fire-related “violent content.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

X

Boogie Nights meets The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in the trailer for Ti West’s latest horror feature, X.

Shapeless

A jazz singer’s eating disorder causes her to grow extraneous body parts in the trailer for Shapeless, coming to VOD February 10.

Hatching

A 12-year old gymnast raises her own personal bird monster in the trailer for Hatching, coming to VOD April 29.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends are trapped in a reality show from Hell in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Batwoman

Meanwhile, Mary locates Poison Ivy in the trailer for next week’s episode of Batwoman.

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Finally, HBO Max has a trailer for the next season of Looney Tunes Cartoons.

???? ???? ???? prepare for chaos ???? ???? ????

NEW EPISODES DROP JAN 20

only on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/Wh6K2lZftS — Looney Tunes (@LooneyTunes) January 12, 2022

Banner art by Jim Cook