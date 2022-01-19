Daniel Craig Reflects on 007 in a New Doc You Can Watch for Free

It’s hard to believe it’s been over 15 years since Daniel Craig was announced as the new James Bond. Much has changed in that time but one thing that stayed constant was Craig’s gritty, grounded approach to the world’s most famous super spy. Craig’s Bond has always been a bit more real. A bit more relatable than the Bonds of the past. And now, with his final film No Time to Die out in the world, a documentary is available to commemorate the ride.

The documentary is called Being James Bond and while it was previously available to Apple TV+ subscribers, it’s now available in a much wider capacity on YouTube. In it, “Daniel Craig candidly reflects on his 15-year tenure as James Bond,” says the official website. “Including never-before-seen archival footage spanning from Casino Royale to No Time To Die, Craig shares his personal memories in conversation with 007 producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, in the lead up to his final performance as the iconic secret agent.” Check it out.

Because this was released before No Time to Die, Craig doesn’t talk about its surprising ending (but you can read him discuss those big spoilers here), but he does get very contemplative. “A lot of people here have worked on five pictures with me,” Craig says in the film. “I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

Since a new Bond has yet to be cast, and Craig’s is still so fresh in our minds, it’s hard to accurately rank him alongside the Bonds of the past. Does he overtake the legend of Sean Connery? Probably not. Has the popularity of his run been more influential than that of Pierce Brosnan? Probably. But certainly a few years and a new Bond will let us more properly think about his legacy.

Let us know what you think of the documentary, and where you think Craig ranks among the Bonds, below.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.