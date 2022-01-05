The Book of Boba Fett’s Best Easter Egg Isn’t the One You Think

A Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau Star Wars show isn’t a Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau Star Wars show without some deep cut Easter eggs. Episode two of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Tribes of Tatooine” (recapped here), was no exception, and while there were several really fun callbacks, our favourite is probably not the one you are thinking about.

The most obvious callback in the episode (if you know what to look for) was Boba’s visit to Tosche Station, a place Luke Skywalker references in A New Hope and George Lucas actually shot a whole scene for. The scene was deleted, leaving Tosche as little but a namedrop in the canon, but it later resurfaced in various formats. You can watch it now on YouTube and see Luke along with Biggs and two other friends, Camie Marstrap and Laze Loneozner, aka Fixer.

Well, now we know that while Luke and Biggs may have gone off to try and save the galaxy, Fixer and Camie are still at Tosche Station over a decade later. They’re now played by Skyler Bible and Mandy Kowalski, and though the characters and location have long been canon thanks to passing mentions, Book of Boba Fett finally made this mythical location and characters official. And though the scene raises tons of pointless/fun questions (Why are they still there? What do they do with their lives? Are there any other bars around? Did they stop selling power converters? Was Luke lying to Uncle Owen to have a few underage cocktails and play video games?), that’s not our favourite Easter egg.

No, it’s the wookiee. But not just any wookiee. A very powerful, very cool, very well connected wookiee that goes by Black Krrsantan.

Black Krrsantan stares down his old friend. (Screenshot: Disney+)

In “The Tribes of Tatooine,” Black Krrsantan looks to be in the employ of Jabba the Hutt’s unnamed twin cousins who are laying claim to the throne of Mos Espa. For the episode, all you need to know is that he seems like he’s going to be fighting for the Hutts in this Star Wars game of thrones. Their own Mountain, maybe. A seemingly unbeatable warrior. But in Marvel’s Star Wars comic books Black Krrsantan has a much richer history. One that should inspire a sense of fear, or at least reverence, from Boba Fett. Because they know each other.

As always, you can read the full, beat by beat breakdown on Wookieepedia, which is named perfectly in this instance. But the short version is Black Krrsantan was a disgraced wookiee who left his home planet of Kashyyyk and sought out the Xonti Brothers, an evil group of characters who ran gladiatorial games. The Xontis betrayed Krrsantan, forced him to fight in the games, and turned him into a fierce gladiator. Eventually he got out, got revenge on the Xontis, and got into bounty hunting. He worked for Jabba the Hutt (which would explain why he’s now working for his cousins) as well as Darth Vader — but also, most famously, for Doctor Aphra, an ultra popular Star Wars comics character who hired Black Krrsantan and a few others for a heist, thus beginning a long, fruitful relationship.

Along the way Black Krrsantan has crossed paths with Obi-Wan Kenobi, tangled with Han Solo, and yes, even encountered Boba Fett. In fact his first appearance in all of Star Wars was in 2015’s Darth Vader #1, alongside Boba Fett, who were both presented as two of Jabba’s finest bounty hunters for Vader himself. So not only does Boba know him, he knows he’s not to be messed with. Plus, Black Krrsantan has always been canon, at least in the Disney era of the franchise. So unlike Camie or Fixer, he’s got an even stronger reason to be a part of live-action Star Wars these days than a fleeting trip to pick up some power converters. And now that he is, if you know the history, you know he’s gonna be a formidable foe should Boba and Fennec have to go up against him.