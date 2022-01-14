Black Panther 2 Is Back on Track, With a Few New Wrinkles

The Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will resume filming next week after a two-plus month shutdown. The shutdown was primarily because actress Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, was badly injured during a stunt and could no longer perform. She’s now said to be healthy and ready to resume filming which, in fact, was supposed to start last week. However, multiple cast and crew members caught covid-19, among them Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Once cameras start rolling, there are about four more weeks to go, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and we imagine they’ll be Shuri-centric. After Wright was injured last year, production continued for a bit as the crew filmed everything she was not a part of. Once they finished that though, and with the holidays looming, the production took a brief hiatus. If the bulk of what’s left are Shuri bits, you’d imagine Wright will be front and centre in Atlanta, GA, when writer director Ryan Coogler calls “action” once again.

Of course, while Wright’s injury was said to be the main reason for the delay, many speculated part of it could also be due to anti-vaccination comments she made at the time. However, according to the Hollywood Reporter, “While not commenting on her vaccinated status, several sources say those issues have been resolved.”

Also in the story is a new wrinkle about co-star Winston Duke. The actor who plays leader of the Wakandan Jabari tribe M’Baku, apparently has “negotiated a hefty raise for his return to Black Panther, due to what is being described as an expanded role in the Panther mythos.” That’s certainly interesting because he and Wright are probably the two top candidates to take the mantle of Black Panther after the tragic passing of T’Challa himself, Chadwick Boseman. Is M’Baku the next Black Panther? Is it Shuri? Someone else? We’ll find out later this year.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has had its released date moved a few times but this shutdown has reportedly not changed it from debuting November 11 as currently planned. The film is the culmination of a huge year for Marvel Studios, which is currently riding the wave of Spider-Man: No Way Home and will have Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder in theatres beforehand, as well as Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk on Disney+.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.