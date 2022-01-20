These 8 Top-Rated Vibrators Will Put the V in Valentine’s Day

Just as the Christmas and New Year shenanigans subside, and you think you’re in the clear, Valentine’s Day is that sneaky little holiday that always manages to creep up on you – and nine times out of 10, you’ve got absolutely zilch to show for it when it finally rolls around. Don’t be that person this year, and instead, let this be a formal public service announcement that vibrators make fantastic gifts.

Whether you’re coupled-up or single (because treat yourself), there’s no bounds for the pleasure one of these little devices will bring to your life. However, given the sex toy market has grown exponentially in the last few years, there’s a lot to choose from, which is why I decided to help narrow your search with an extensive list of the best ones.

Happy shopping!

Womanizer Liberty by Lily Allen Clitoral Stimulator, $149

This small, light-weight, and exceptionally discreet clit stimulator uses revolutionary Pleasure Air technology to stimulate your clitoris in a quiet and contactless manner (which are two big wins in the sex toy book). The device, created in partnership with Lily Allen, also features six intensity levels, so you can crank it up (or down) to suit you or your partner’s personal preferences.

Lovense Lush Bullet Vibrator, $118

A wireless, wearable vibrator that you (or your partner) can control at the hands of an app? A perfect combo. This one’s especially suited to those of you who can’t be with your lovers this V-Day but still want to celebrate accordingly.

The most random part about this little gadget is that you can also sync it with your favourite tunes and experience music in a whole new way — if you’re catching what I’m throwing.

Wild Weekend Couples Sex Toy Kit, $129.95

Talk about getting into the spirit of things. This Wild Weekend Couple’s Sex Toy Kit comes with 11 pieces of fun including, a range of vibrators, anal toys, cock rings and more for both parties to enjoy.

F1s Developer’s Kit, $295

Using dual motors, this penis sleeve claims to “massage with deeply satisfying sonic waves” to help you enjoy exhilarating stimulation and twice the power that will rev your engine to the max. It’s also equipped with ten sensors, so you can even receive performance feedback via the LELO app. How’s that for sex-tech?

ORA 3, $199

For people with vaginas who won’t settle for anything less than award-winning oral sex, this device – fitted with PreMotion Technology – boasts a pleasure nub that rotates and vibrates just like a tongue, but better. Thank us later.

Womanizer Duo 8″ Rabbit Vibrator, $284.99

Enjoy clitoral or g-spot orgasms, independently or simultaneously, with this Womanizer Duo 8″ Rabbit Vibrator’s sucking and massaging capabilities in 12 intensity levels. Bonus points for its in-built Smart Silence technology that turns the device off when it’s no longer touching your skin for ultimate discretion.

TIANI 24k, $289.50

This toy set for couples has been lined with 24K gold, so if you want to impress with your sexy gift cum V-Day, this is exactly how to do it, friends. How does it work? Well, designed to be worn internally by the woman during intercourse, the powerful vibrations enhance the sensations for both partners – and it’s flexible enough to suit all body types and positions.

Vush X Abbie Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator, $149.95

Fitted with 25 personalised levels and intensities of vibration, this vibrator lets you take the driver’s seat. Its unique shape is also designed to target the g-spot with ease, though the textured design also means it can be great to use externally, too. Either way, anything Abbie Chatfield (AKA the queen of orgasms) tells me to buy. I will buy – and I suggest you all do, too.

