The Best Apple Deals Right Now, Including $350 off the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Depending on how you feel about Apple, you most likely either consider its products to be over-priced or worth the money. In either case, when a good Apple deal does roll around, being able to pick up a new MacBook Pro, a pair of AirPods, or an iPad for a cheaper price is always welcome.

Here’s where you can grab those deals, which include up to $350 off the 2021 MacBook Pro, up to $250 off the iPad Pro and the AirPods Max for $689.

Save up to $350 on a MacBook Pro

If your current laptop is getting a little long in the tooth and you’ve been on the lookout for a solid deal to warrant an upgrade, the 16-inch 2021 Apple MacBook Pro is currently on sale for $3,399, down from $3,749.

Considering it was only released in October, it’s surprising to see the new fifth-generation MacBook Pro already on sale again. But hey, we’ll gladly take a $350 discount considering those recommended retail prices. This Apple MacBook Pro runs ff the M1 Pro Chip and comes with 512GB of internal storage.

We were pretty impressed with the latest iteration of the MacBook Pro, and you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s review for the new laptop here.

If this newer MacBook Pro is still a bit out of your budget range, even with this discount, you also can save up to 11% off the fourth-generation MacBook Pro and can pick it up for $1,697. Released in 2020, this MacBook Pro model runs on an Apple M1 chip, has 256GB of internal storage, a 13-inch LED-backlit Retina display and a battery life of up to 20 hours.

Save up to $200 off AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

If your interest in Apple products starts and stops at audio, then you can find up to $200 off the AirPods Max. We say “up to” because the size of the discount depends on which colour of these over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones you pick up. The pink Airpods Max is on sale for $689, while the silver, space grey and blue pairs are going for $699.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the AirPods Max, we praised its stellar sound quality and noise-cancellation, but the headphones’ $900 retail price is simply asking too much. While $700 is still a lot, it’s certainly better than the full price.

You can also pick up some sweet deals on the recently released New Apple AirPods Pro, which is currently on sale for $325, down from $399, and the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Charging Case for $179, down from $249.

Save $250 on an iPad Pro

If your computer needs are more handheld than laptop focused, you can save up to $250 on the iPad Pro. This tablet has a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, dual 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide back cameras, and runs on the Apple M1 chip.

The size of the discount depends on the iPad Pro’s internal storage size – the 1TB has been discounted by $220, while the 2TB model has had its price’s cut by $250.

In our review of the iPad Pro, we called it “the best iPad Pro yet”, while praising the power of the M1 processor and its gorgeous display. You can check out this deal for the iPad Pro here.

If those prices are still a bit too rich for your blood, or you don’t particularly need a tablet of that calibre, the 2021 Apple iPad (64GB) is also on sale for $499, down from $699.