Batgirl Set Photos Tease the Return of a Classic Dark Knight

Lee Cronin finds the sounds of hell in a tease from Evil Dead Rise’s editing process. Peacemaker attempts to find his own brand in a new clip from the HBO Max show. Plus, James Gunn teases audience expectations of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and new The Book of Boba Fett posters drop in. Spoilers get!

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, James Gunn stated fans will “appreciate” if not “love” Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Oh, he’s the best. He’s the best. He’s killing it. People are going to really love Adam — or love? They’re going to appreciate Adam Warlock, I’ll say.

Evil Dead Rise

Demonic bellowing emanates from the Evil Dead Rise editing bay in a new behind-the-scenes video from director Lee Cronin.

Batgirl

A mural of Batman and Robin has been spotted being erected on the set of Batgirl, which is currently filming in Glasgow, Scotland. [Glasgow Live]

Indiana Jones 5

According to James Mangold on Twitter, there’s still “about a month” left of filming on Indiana Jones 5.

About a month remaining. — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 1, 2022

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

The voice cast of the latest Dragon Ball movie previewed dialogue during a panel at Jump Festa.

Some dialogues from the movie performed by the cast of Piccolo, Gohan, and Gamma 1 & 2 at the Jump Festa panel.

(English subbed) Translations: @peraperayume #DragonBallSuperSuperHero pic.twitter.com/sANibu2LvU — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) January 9, 2022

The Long Night

A doomsday cult doesn’t want Scout Taylor-Compton meeting her estranged parents in the trailer for The Long Night, coming to both select theatres and VOD on February 4.

Yellowjackets

Juliette Lewis promises next Sunday’s season finale of Yellowjackets will include an unexpected Natalie twist.

Anybody Got any #Yellowjackets questions for me? I hope I don’t give any spoilers away but wow wait till you see the last episode!!! Wait till you see what Natalie does. Just sayin — Juliette Lewis (@JulietteLewis) January 9, 2022

Cobra Kai

Thomas Ian Griffith spoke to THR about what’s next for Terry Silver in season five of Cobra Kai.

You’re going to see the next level of Terry Silver. It is like what the creators say, “What if Terry had won the All Valley Karate Tournament in 1989?” So we’ll explore that — and it is fascinating.

The Book of Boba Fett

Black Krrsantan, Jabba’s cousins and the (currently) unnamed Tuskens are the latest characters to enjoy their own Book of Boba Fett posters.

There is business we need to discuss. Check out these brand new character posters from Chapter Two of #TheBookOfBobaFett, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aBROzVRjLU — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) January 10, 2022

Peacemaker

Peacemaker attempts to draw his own insignia in a new clip.

The Ghost of Peace just doesn’t have the same ring to it. Check out an exclusive clip from @DCPeacemaker, coming to HBO Max on January 13. pic.twitter.com/1R3syVfHdF — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 10, 2022

Relatedly, James Gunn has curated his own Spotify playlist for the series.

The #PEACEMAKER OFFICIAL PLAYLIST is now live on #Spotify. This is the soundtrack for the 1st 3 Episodes airing this Thursday, Jan 13 on @hbomax; feel free to follow, as it will be updated with every new episode. https://t.co/78U88VctME pic.twitter.com/uwCLqdgT7V — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 10, 2022

Untitled James Gunn/DC Comics TV Series

James Gunn also confirmed he’s developing another TV series with DC Comics in a recent interview with Collider.

You know, we’re stepping forward. It keeps happening. We’ll see what’s happening, and I’ll know what’s happening very shortly. I dealt with it last night and this morning. It’s TV. There you go.

Naomi

Naomi learns to use her powers in the synopsis for her January 25 episode, “Zero to Sixty”.

LEARN TO WALK BEFORE YOU CAN RUN – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) gets guidance from Dee (Alexander Wraith) as she learns to harness her powers, all while juggling her everyday life as a teenager finishing her college application. And as Naomi’s obsession with uncovering answers has her and her friends engaging in dangerous behaviour, Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) seeks out the help of an old friend to help further his plans. Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme and guest starring Stephanie March. Sheldon Candis directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama (#103). Original airdate 1/25/2022.

Ghosts

Sam and Jay host a friend’s wedding reception in the synopsis for “The Vault”, the January 20 episode of Ghosts.

Just as Sam and Jay are set to host a friend’s wedding that could get their B&B business off the ground, the ghost of Hetty’s husband, Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh), tries to ruin it, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 20 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Supernatural Academy

Voice actress Gigi Saul Guerrero has the full trailer for Peacock’s new animated series, Supernatural Academy.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World

Finally, Astrid and Lilly meets their own self-described “Giles” in the latest trailer for Syfy’s new supernatural comedy premiering January 26.

