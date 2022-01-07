The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror TV Shows and Movies Streaming in January 2022

New year, new shows! Welcome to 2022 and welcome to our guide to what is streaming in January in Australia. There’s almost too many streaming services to count now, but with all that variety, you’re bound to find something you want to watch.

This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for January and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in February, too.

A big highlight is that Spider-Man: Far From Home is finally being put on an Australian streaming service (Netflix), two years after its release and after the release of its sequel (Spider-Man: No Way Home). Another big highlight is the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, streaming on Binge. But of the shows coming in January, I’m most excited to watch DOTA: Dragons Blood (Book 2 on Netflix) and Eternals (Disney+).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in January, and when these TV shows and movies are getting released.

What’s streaming on Netflix in January 2022?

First up is Netflix itself, which has one of the bulkier January release schedules of the streaming services we’ll be mentioning.

What’s available on Netflix on January 1?

S.W.A.T (Season 4)

Young Sheldon (Season 4)

What’s available on Netflix on January 4?

Action Pack

Spider-Man: Far From Home

What’s available on Netflix on January 6?

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2)

The Wasteland

What’s available on Netflix on January 7?

Johnny Test

Mother/Android

What’s available on Netflix on January 10?

Undercover (Season 3)

What’s available on Netflix on January 14

Archive 81

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

What’s available on Netflix on January 17?

Deadly Class

What’s available on Netflix on January 25?

Snowpiercer (Season 3, new episodes weekly)

What’s available on Netflix on January 26?

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

In From the Cold

What’s streaming on Stan in January 2022?

Next up is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too.

What’s available on Stan on January 1?

Doctor Who: Christmas Special 2020: Revolution of the Daleks

Interstellar

What’s available on Stan on January 2?

Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge (Season 1)

Louis Theroux: Mothers on the Edge

The Tourist (Season 1)

Upgrade

What’s available on Stan on January 4?

The Raid

The Raid 2

What’s available on Stan on January 5?

Eraser

Time is a Killer (Season 1)

What’s available on Stan on January 6?

Transformers: Rescue Bots (Season 2)

Trigger Point (2021)

What’s available on Stan on January 7?

Enemy

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Rainbow Road Trip

My Little Pony: Pony Life (Seasons 1-2)

What’s available on Stan on January 8?

Eagle Eye

What’s available on Stan on January 9?

Five Minutes Of Heaven

What’s available on Stan on January 11?

Geostorm

Hawking: Can You Hear Me?

Transformers: Robots In Disguise (Season 2 and Miniseries)

What’s available on Stan on January 13?

Double Jeopardy

What’s available on Stan on January 14?

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Season 2, Episodes 34-39)

Project Blue Book (Season 2)

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 3 and specials)

What’s available on Stan on January 15?

Superman Returns

The Fugitive

The Iron Giant

What’s available on Stan on January 16?

Alick and Albert

What’s available on Stan on January 17?

Along Came A Spider

What’s available on Stan on January 18?

Living In Sin: Inside A Religious Reform School

What’s available on Stan on January 21?

Mandy

What’s available on Stan on January 22?

Another World (Un Altro Mondo)

What’s available on Stan on January 23?

Big Game

What’s available on Stan on January 24?

9.

Noise

What’s available on Stan on January 25?

Secret Life of a Girl Gang: The Untold Story

What’s available on Stan on January 29?

Gaia

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in January 2022?

Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. There’s a lot to enjoy on Prime Video this month.

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on January 1?

Fast & Furious 9

The Sparks Brothers

Young Sheldon (Season 4)

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on January 6?

Happy Feet

Happy Feet 2

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on January 14?

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Nike’s Big Bet

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on January 19?

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on January 20?

Accidental Spy

Ajuwaya

Banana Island Ghost

Esohe

Idahosa Trails

The Adventures of Sonic The Hedgehog

The Island

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on January 22?

The Forever Purge

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on January 26?

Inglourious Basterds

What’s streaming on Disney+ in January 2022?

Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. You’ll finally be able to watch Eternals from the comfort of a streaming service this month, along with a bunch of other great shows.

What’s available on Disney+ on January 5?

Amphibia (Season 3)

Siren (Seasons 1-3)

The Simpsons (Season 32)

What’s available on Disney+ on January 7?

Fantastic Mr Fox

The Perfect Adventure

What’s available on Disney+ on January 12?

Eternals

Puppy Dog Pals (New Episodes)

What’s available on Disney+ on January 19?

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2)

What’s available on Disney+ on January 26?

Winnie The Pooh, A Valentine For You

World’s Deadliest Snakes (Season 1)

What’s streaming on Binge In January 2022?

Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! You’ll find a wide range of Star Trek films on Binge this month, along with the Harry Potter anniversary special. Apart from that, Binge has some of the most content on our Australian streaming releases list this January.

What’s available on Binge on January 1?

F9: The Fast Saga

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Scream, 2 and 3

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Young Sheldon (Season 4)

What’s available on Binge on January 3?

Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals

What’s available on Binge on January 4?

Closed Circuit

Law & Order (Seasons 12-15)

Law & Order: SVU (Seasons 14-18)

What’s available on Binge on January 5?

Dawn of the Dead

Dracula Untold

Killer in Plain Sight (Season 1)

What’s available on Binge on January 6?

Foo Fighters Then And Now (Season 1)

The War Wagon

Werewolves Within

Wrath of Man

What’s available on Binge on January 7?

Holmes & Holmes: Father & Son Renovation (Season 1)

Nocturnal Animals

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Phantom of the Opera

Pulp Fiction

Truman

What’s available on Binge on January 8?

A Discovery of Witches (Season 3)

Death in Paradise – (Season 11, new episodes weekly)

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss

What’s available on Binge on January 9?

Appearances

Sgt. Stubby

What’s available on Binge on January 10?

Blue Bloods (Season 9)

Looking for Infinity: El Camino

Shangri-La (Season 1)

What’s available on Binge on January 11?

Colleen Stan: The Girl in the Box (Season 1)

Covert Affairs (Seasons 1-5)

Magnum P.I (Season 4, new episodes weekly)

Remembering the Artist Robert De Niro Sr.

Robin Williams Remembered

Tokyo Phoenix: The Rise of Modern Japan

The Age of Nature (Season 1)

The Great North (Season 2, new episodes weekly)

Trace of Evil (Season 1 and 3)

Who Shot Bigge & Tupac?

What’s available on Binge on January 12?

Democracy for Sale

Law & Order: UK (Seasons 1-5)

Mel Brooks: Make a Noise

Naomi (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

Searching for Cleopatra

Superman & Lois (Season 2, new episodes weekly)

What’s available on Binge on January 13?

Batwoman (Season 3, Episode 8, new episodes weekly)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7, Episode 8, new episodes weekly)

Eminent Monsters

Hawaii Five-0 (Season 9)

How I Caught The Killer (Season 2)

Peacemaker (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

What’s available on Binge on January 14?

Les Miserables

See No Evil (Season 6)

What’s available on Binge on January 15?

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (Season 1)

What’s available on Binge on January 16?

Before I Go To Sleep

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

What’s available on Binge on January 17?

History of the World In Two Hours

Malaysian Airlines 370 Disappearance: Have We Been Lied To?

The Great Train Robbery: The Hidden Tapes

What’s available on Binge on January 18?

Life After People

Peep and the Big Wide World (Season 5)

Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom

Pyramids: Solving the Mystery (Season 1)

What’s available on Binge on January 19?

I, Caesar (Season 1)

Verdun: The Battle of the Great War

What’s available on Binge on January 20?

Biography: Kisstory Parts 1 and 2

Eugenics: Science’s Greatest Scandal (Season 1)

Gulag: The Story (Season 1)

Killing the Messenger: The Deadly Cost of News

Van Gogh: Brush With Genius

What’s available on Binge on January 23?

Bonnie and Clyde

Trainspotting

What’s available on Binge on January 24?

Elizabeth: The Invincible Queen

History Uncovered (Season 1)

Prince Philip: A Lifetime of Duty

What’s available on Binge on January 25?

Besieged – The Ned Kelly Story

Waiting: The Van Duren Story

What’s available on Binge on January 27?

Attenborough: Trials of Life (Season 1)

Campaigns That Made History

Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild Untold Story of Ozploitation



What’s available on Binge on January 28?

Jeffrey Dahmer: Killer Cannibal (Season 1)

Legacies (Season 4, Episode 10, new episodes weekly)

What’s available on Binge on January 29?

The Dark Tower

What’s available on Binge on January 30?

Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island

The Enemy Within

What’s available on Binge on January 31?

Confucius

Namatjira Project

Suburban Gangsters (Season 1)

Tom and Jerry In New York (Season 1)

What’s streaming on Paramount+ In January 2022?

Next up is Paramount+! Though the library isn’t as bulky as competing streaming services, there’s a fair amount to enjoy on Paramount+ this month.

What’s available on Paramount+ on January 5?

Buried

What’s available on Paramount+ on January 7?

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon

The Game

What’s available on Paramount+ on January 11?

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

What’s available on Paramount+ on January 13?

The Panthers

What’s available on Paramount+ on January 14?

A Quiet Place II

What’s streaming on Shudder in January 2022?

Finally, we’re adding Shudder to our Australian streaming releases list, considering it’s on the rise and seems to have itself a niche following (horror lovers!). Here’s what you can enjoy on Shudder this month.

What’s available on Shudder on January 4?

Meander

The Source of Shadows

What’s available on Shudder on January 6?

For the Sake of Vicious

What’s available on Shudder on January 10?

Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror

Woodlands Dark and Days

What’s available on Shudder on January 11?

Alison’s Birthday

Edge of the Knife

Eyes of Fire

What’s available on Shudder on January 16?

The Runner

What’s available on Shudder on January 18?

All Cheerleaders Die

Etheria (Season 3)

Green Room

Southbound

The Devil Below

What’s available on Shudder on January 20?

The Last Thing Mary Saw

What’s available on Shudder on January 27?

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster

What’s available on Shudder on January 28?

Come True

That’s about it for our January streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our February guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.