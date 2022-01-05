The ASUS Space Edition Zenbook Is Out of This World (I’m Sorry)

We were prepared for ASUS to wow us with upgraded Zenbook 14s during CES 2022, but what we weren’t prepared for was for the company to release a Zenbook 14X Space Edition, complete with gauges and the promise that you can stick it in the fridge, if you want.

We dive into the ASUS Zenbook 14 range over here, which touches on all the features you should expect from Zenbooks moving forward, because I’m sorry, I need the space here to talk about this Zenbook 14X Space Edition laptop.

The whole premise of this thing is sending ASUS back to the 90s when it sent the P6300 into orbit.

The P6300 was ASUS’ very first laptop. It went aboard the MIR space station, which is the predecessor of the International Space Station.

“This marked the early beginnings of our ‘In search for incredible’, which started our journey to inspire the world and explore the unknown,” ASUS director of technical marketing Sascha Krohn told media.

“While the ASUS laptop was aboard the MIR, the station faced power outages and fires but the laptop successfully survived all these incidents and lasted 600 days without any malfunctions.”

Krohn said the P6300 laptop set a high standard for every subsequent product designed and developed by ASUS. So, paying homage to the P6300, ASUS created the Zenbook 14x OLED Space Edition.

The Zenbook 14X Space Edition boasts a titanium finish (‘cause space) and Krohn says it features many design elements and patterns inspired by the Voyager probes and space travel.

On the inside, there’s some red copper colour accents, along with an abstract schematic of the MIR and other Morse Code message tributes.

BUT. On the outside, there’s a Zen vision display, which is a 3.5-inch OLED monochrome display based on PM OLED technology and boasting “extremely” low power. It’s similar to the ROG vision display on ASUS’s ROG phone 5. So, battery life is barely affected. This is fully customisable, too.

The Zenbook 14X Space Edition specs

(Up to) 12th Gen Intel core i9 processor

Iris Xe Intel graphics

IceCool thermal tech (dual fan)

63W battery capacity

1TB Gen4 SSD

(Up to) 32GB ram

Frameless OLED panel, 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 2880×1800 resolution

Dolby Atmos

Sound by Harman/Kardon (plus Smart Amp)

Fingerprint sensor (power button)

ASUS NumberPad (turns trackpad into numerical keypad)

Ports: USB 3.2 Gen 2, audio combo jack, 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.0, MicroSD card reader

3.5-inch OLED ZenVision display (case)

The Zenbook 14X Space Edition went through ASUS’ stress test, but instead of just passing the 500Hz vibration test, the company chucked it through a 2,000Hz test. It also can survive extreme temperatures (from 61 degrees to negative 24 degrees Celsius) while in use. If I ever get my hands on one of these, I’m 100 per cent taking it to a fridge at a bottle-o.

Oh, ASUS also wants you to turn the accessory box into a laptop stand.

Anyway, thanks ASUS, this thing rules.