There’s Now a National Geographic Acer Aspire Vero Edition Laptop, Because Why Not

After dropping three new Chromebooks on us earlier this morning, Acer has made another CES 2022 announcement. Acer is teaming up with National Geographic to prove it’s committed to a sustainable future.

Acer today announced the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition (AV15-51R), a special edition of its Acer Aspire Vero laptop and, as I mentioned above, Acer is calling this a “manifestation of the company’s commitment to a more sustainable future”.

Each purchase of this ‘sustainably-minded’ laptop helps support the U.S.-based global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect our world through exploration, research and education, Acer says.

With those three Rs in mind (reduce, reuse, recycle), the special edition Aspire Vero uses 30 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) material in its chassis. Acer claims this saves 21 per cent in carbon emissions for the production of that part. 30 per cent PCR plastic is also utilised in the laptop’s screen bezel and 50 per cent in its keycaps.

The last R, reuse, sees Acer continue this new tradition of the box the kit comes in being, well, reused.

“The laptop’s inner packaging has been designed to be a multipurpose box, and it can be repurposed in its entirety after users get their device set up. The box itself has enough character to fit right into the user’s room – perhaps on top of a dresser or the corner of a desk – and its inner partition can be folded into a triangular laptop stand,” Acer says.

Where aesthetics are concerned, the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition also has several diagonal lines running across approximately half of the top cover.

“A small extract from a topographic map, these lines divide the laptop’s surface into land and sea and allude to the impact of global warming on rising sea levels,” Acer says of this design choice.

When you open the laptop, you’ll be faced with the National Geographic yellow border, which has been printed directly onto the bottom right corner of the keyboard. In yellow print on the spacebar lies the message, “For Planet Earth.”

The Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Windows 11, Wi-Fi 6 and a number of ports, including USB Type-C and two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, one of which can be used to charge mobile devices when the laptop is turned off.

The Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition (AV15-51R) will be available in France in March, starting at €899 (this converts to around $1,400) and in China in January, starting at RMB 5,499. The laptop will also be available in multiple countries across the Asia Pacific, Acer said.