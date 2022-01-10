Apple Won’t Be Following Meta Into the Metaverse With VR Headset, Reports Say

Apple is usually tight-lipped when it comes to releasing detail on absolutely anything before the ‘thing’ is officially announced. But according to reports this weekend, Apple wants it known that it isn’t keen on following Meta into the metaverse when its rumoured VR headset is released.

In a newsletter from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, we learned Apple has rejected the idea of an all-virtual world for its long-rumoured mixed reality headset. As you all know by now, an all-virtual world is the premise for the metaverse.

According to the report, the very idea of a metaverse-like existence for the VR headset is “off limits”. Instead, it says the focus of Apple’s VR headset would be on short stints of communication, content viewing and gaming.

Rumours about Apple’s mixed reality headset have been swirling for nearly a year.

When we say ‘mixed reality’ this usually means augmented reality/virtual reality. There’s only a number of ways the device can look, but as the device is yet to be officially confirmed, we’re left to assume it will be a VR headset as you know it, but smothered in the Apple feel.

Initial reports indicated you might require an Apple iPhone to enjoy the VR headset, but it seems this will just be the same as any other Apple device: the experience is better with an iPhone, but not a requirement.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst with an impressively solid track record of foreseeing what products the company has en route, has predicted the Apple AR headset will arrive closer to the end of 2022 and will be powered by a pair of processors: one to handle “sensor-related computing” and one for everything else that “will have similar computing power as the M1 for Mac”.

In November, we reported that an investor note from Kuo said the new device is also expected to incorporate Wi-Fi 6E to offer higher bandwidth and low latency connectivity.

Apple’s mixed reality headset could debut as soon as this year, but the rumour mill has also been churning for a while now around potential production delays impacting the rollout.

This post has been updated since it was first published and we will continue to make further updates when we learn more.