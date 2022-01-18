Grab a Conference Speaker and Your WFH Calls Will Sound Slick

If the last few years have taught us anything about working remotely, it’s that it’s very obvious when someone is taking a call through a low-quality microphone. Your laptop’s in-built microphone can only get you so far. It’s all too easy to derail an important call because you have to keep repeating yourself because your audio isn’t coming through clear enough.

A conference speaker is an easy way to avoid this problem, by allowing you to transmit your voice as clearly as possible.

On top of the improved audio quality, a conference speaker also adds an extra layer of convenience. If you’re someone who spends a lot of time on the phone for work, having to hold the handset to your ear or trying to keep it cradled between your head and shoulder gets real old, real fast.

If this conference speaker sounds like something you’d want to add to your home office, you’re in luck. Anker’s PowerConf is currently on sale for $109.99, which will save you just shy of 40% off its $179.99 RRP.

What can this conference speaker do?

The PowerConf uses Anker’s custom digital signal processing algorithm to help drown out background noise, so the people on the other end of the line can hear you loud and clear.

We’ve all had phone calls where it’s obvious the person on the other end is using the speaker function because the phone’s microphone will briefly pick up your voice, creating an awkward echo effect. If you’re on a call with multiple people who’re in the same room as you, the PowerConf will balance out the volume of your voices, so no one will sound too close or too far away from the speaker.

This conference speaker is lightweight and portable, and comes with six in-built microphones for 360-degree coverage. Just plop the speaker down on our desk, connect it by USB-C cable or pair it to your laptop or phone via Bluetooth and you’ll be ready to take calls.

The PowerConf has a battery life that’ll give you a continuous 24 hours playtime, and is compatible with Skype, Google Hangouts, Facetime, and Zoom. Although if you’re regularly having 24-hour long Zoom calls, you may need to reassess some other things first.

As far as consumer tech brands go, Anker’s name is pretty well respected.

If you’ve heard Anker’s name before, it was probably related to its line of portable batteries, phone chargers, or USB hubs. The company also produces a line of affordable Bluetooth speakers, headphones and, more recently, has started to branch out by increasing its range of home office gadgets.

In short, if you’re looking to give your office space an upgrade, Anker is a solid go-to. Especially if it’s your home office space.

