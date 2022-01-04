Dell Squeezes in a New 14-Inch Alienware x Model and Boy Is It Thin

If you thought Dell was done with the CES 2022 Alienware announcements, you were wrong. They’re drip feeding us this year and I’m not mad, I only wish I could have told you everything all at once. This time, I’m going to tell you about the x17 R2, the x15 R2, the m15 R7 and the brand new x, the Alienware x14.

Following the success of the x15 and x17 models that were announced back in June, Dell is giving them a refresh with new Intel processors, as well as new Nvidia graphics cards. Dell is also welcoming the new x14 to the family. This thing is cute.

One of our writers, Sam, was told by an Alienware executive once that Alienware would never make a thin and light gaming notebook, because the company preferred to deliver systems with good value and performance without compromising on thermals.

But that exec doesn’t work at Alienware anymore, and according to Vivian Lien, VP of Alienware & Dell Gaming, the x line of products is still about prioritising performance, but thin is also a priority.

“We want to give you all the raw power that you can have when you game, less about optimising on the height,” she said during a press briefing. “Simply put, x is about powerful, thin performance.”

Let’s take a look.

Alienware x17 R2

With the Alienware x17 R2, Dell is still promising us the thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop yet (299.57 mm x 399.23 mm x ~21 mm). The FHD 360Hz x17 R2 measures 20.9 mm in height and the UHD 120Hz panel/FHD 165Hz panel is a little taller, at 21.4 mm.

All x17 R2 configurations now come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certification. Dolby Vision is the premium visual experience for all things streaming, so makes sense Dell is now bringing it to gaming.

This machine promises to be more powerful and feature rich than its predecessors, which is believable considering it packs new 12th generation Intel Core processors, DDR5 memory and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series laptop graphics.

The x17 R2 boasts Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology, including Dell’s Element 31 thermal interface material (which is made of a Gallium-Silicone matrix). They have Dell’s Smart Fan control technology where each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady according to various sensors within the system. They’ll also feature five different power states.

You’ll opt for the Alienware x17 R2 for high-performance marathon gaming sessions. There’s no pricing or availability yet, but don’t expect this to be cheap.

Alienware x15 R2

The Alienware x15 R2 has also been reimagined-ish. Like the x17, the x15 also packs new 12th generation Intel Core processors, DDR5 memory and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series laptop graphics.

All x15 R2 configurations now come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certification.

There’s a lot the Alienware x15 R2 has that the x17 R2 does, but its measurements come in a little smaller, at 277.33 mm x 359.7 mm x ~16 mm. Affecting the height is your choice of a FHD 165Hz panel (16.3 mm) or FHD 360Hz/QHD 240Hz panels (15.9 mm).

Alienware x14

OK, I’ve teased you enough. Here’s the brand new Alienware x14 laptop.

“I’m extremely excited about this because it represents a new category of PC gaming experience,” Lien said. “The x14 is really designed for that gamer who wants to be able to game well on the go.”

As you can tell from her quote, the new Alienware x14 promises great battery life and the ability to carry it around with you.

I’ve already mentioned a few times ‘thin’ is the focus with x series, but with the x14, Dell says it’s the thinnest Alienware laptop yet.

“This record thinness is possible because of the inclusion of a patent-pending dual-torque element hinge that creates space within the system itself. This innovation allows us to achieve a 0.57 in. maximum z-height combined with a maximum graphics power of 85W,” Dell says.

Without the hinge, x14 would either be thicker or less powerful.

Just like its siblings, the x14 has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certification, it’s based on 12th gen Intel Core i7 processors, with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics and Maximum Graphics Power sums to 85W based on a 60W TGP and 25W Dynamic Boost with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Ya, this thing slaps.

Measuring 262.77 mm x 321.5 mm x 14.5 mm, they really mean thin.

Alienware m15 R7 (Intel)

Also included in this batch of announcements is the Alienware m15 R7 (Intel).

We don’t know too much about the m15 R7 (Intel) but Lien says the m series is more about the power than the profile.

Over here you’ll find what else Dell unleashed earlier today in the world of Alienware, and just a spoiler alert, it’s an absolutely kick ass 34-inch curved gaming monitor.