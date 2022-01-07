The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Has 400 Miles Of Range And Won’t Be Cheap

Chevy unveiled the 2024 Silverado EV on Wednesday, after a fair amount of anticipation. Chevy says it can tow up to 10,000 pounds and has 644 km of range (though probably not that much when towing up to 10,000 pounds). Also, it isn’t what you would call cheap.

The top line highlights, via Chevy:

Expected GM-estimated 644 km range on a full charge offered on Work Truck (WT) and RST

Up to 664 horsepower with more than 354 kg-ft of torque in available max power Wide Open Watts Mode on RST, enabling a GM-estimated 0-60 mph time of less than 4.5 seconds2

Standard DC fast charging (up to 350kW)3 on WT and RST

Up to 10.2kW of offboard power on WT and RST with optional equipment

Up to 10,000 pounds of maximum trailering with up to 1,300 pounds of payload on RST […] At launch, the Silverado EV will be available in two configurations, an RST First Edition and a fleet-oriented WT model. Each will offer a comprehensive suite of standard and available safety technologies. The flagship RST First Edition includes: Four-wheel steering

Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension

Multi-Flex Midgate that expands the truck’s cargo capability while maintaining seating for a rear row passenger

Available Multi-Flex Tailgate with power release

Large, 17-inch-diagonal LCD freeform infotainment screen paired with a neighbouring 11-inch-diagonal reconfigurable driver instrument display and a multi-colour driver head-up display with a field of view over 14 inches

Trailering-capable Super Cruise5, the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology, allowing drivers to travel hands-free on more than 321,869 km of compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada The WT will launch first for fleet customers and offer impressive capability to meet the needs of organisations with sustainable transportation goals, including 510 hp and 279 kg-ft of torque. The WT will offer 3,629 kg of towing and 544 kg of payload4. After initial launch, Chevrolet will introduce a fleet model with up to 20,000 pounds max trailering with the max tow package.

As a reminder, the Ford F-150 Lightning starts at a hair under $US40,000 ($55,876), though not including destination fees. Here’s the 2024 Silverado EV’s pricing structure, which is more or less the same, though in both cases you can expect to pay more than $US40,000 ($55,876) for the truck, not just because of destination fees but because of options:

In spring 2023, the Silverado EV will debut a WT model offering GM’s longest range battery with an expected GM-estimated range of over 644 km on a full charge. In fall 2023, a fully loaded RST First Edition model, also delivering a 644 km range, will debut with an MSRP of $US105,000 ($146,675) + DFC. After production ramps up, Chevrolet will unleash the full Silverado EV portfolio, including WT (with a starting at MSRP of $US39,900 ($55,736) + DFC), RST, Trail Boss and more. Customers will have the ability to content the truck across various price ranges, with MSRPs around $US50,000 ($69,845), $US60,000 ($83,814), $US70,000 ($97,783), $US80,000 ($111,752) and more, allowing them to choose the truck that meets their capability and pricing needs.

Among other notable things, GM said that the Silverado EV will only be offered in crew cab, so pour one out for regular cab long bed trucks I guess. Also, the Silverado EV “is estimated to have one of the lowest drag coefficients of any available production full-size pickup truck,” and there is a frunk with enough space to fit a “large hardside suitcase.”

This is a Hummer EV pickup that has been slightly stripped down, more or less. And I don’t mean to keep harping on the price, but it is still depressing that, in 2024, if you want a new electric truck from GM, you have to choose between paying $US50,000 ($69,845), $US60,000 ($83,814), $US70,000 ($97,783), $US80,000 ($111,752), $US90,000 ($125,721), or $US100,000 ($139,690) for one and, remember, GM is no longer eligible for the federal EV tax credit, though maybe there will be a new tax credit by then, maybe not. Over to you, Tesla, I guess.

Photo: Chevy

Photo: Chevy