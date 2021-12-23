What’s Next In The MCU? Here’s When You Can Watch Marvel Movies and TV Shows In 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is one of the biggest entertainment franchises of all time. So of course parent company Disney is cranking out as much new content as humanly (or Inhumans-ly) possible. There are at least a dozen new movies in various stages of development, and just as many Disney+ streaming TV shows on the way. Here’s what’s coming in 2022.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness release date: May 5, 2022 (in theatres)

The second film in the Doctor Strange franchise connects to the multiverse storylines of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. On December 22nd, Marvel released the first trailer for the film, which you can watch above (You might have also seen it after the credits of No Way Home). A recent merchandise leak indicates that a classic Strange character might make their first MCU appearance as the movie’s villain. The film is directed by Spider-Man vet Sam Raimi, and is currently undergoing reshoots.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Image: Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder release date: July 7, 2022 (in theatres)

The fourth feature film in the Thor franchise will bring back Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, to become the Mighty Thor, the Goddess of Thunder. Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Portman star. Taika Waititi is directing, and calls it “the craziest shit [he’s] ever done.”

Ms. Marvel

Image: Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel release date: mid-2022 (on Disney+)

Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, expected sometime in 2022. Khan is a teenage girl with the power to shapeshift and stretch her body, and the MCU’s first Muslim superhero. The series is based on a comic book created in 2013 by G. Willow Wilson and Sana Amanat. It’s really, really good.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Image: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date: November 10, 2022 (in theatres)

The Black Panther sequel has run into its share of troubles: First, the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman, and then actor Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s sister Shuri, suffered an injury during filming which caused the production to go on hold until 2022 (She’s reportedly causing trouble with her anti-vax shenanigans, too). Wright is joined by Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Image: Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special release date: Christmas 2022 (on Disney+)

Can’t get enough of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special? How about a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ that’s written and directed by James Gunn. This winter treat is shooting alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and will come out a few months before that movie hits theatres.

Moon Knight

Image: Marvel Studios

Moon Knight release date: sometime in 2022 (on Disney+)

Moon Knight is a vigilante hero who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, and his multiple identities are thrust into a war of the gods in this new Disney+ series. The show stars Oscar Isaac as a very dreamy-eyed Moon Knight.

She-Hulk

Image: Marvel Studios

She-Hulk release date: sometime in 2022 (on Disney+)

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany stars in this new comedy series as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The series will star lots of other Marvel characters including Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and Tim Roth as the Abomination.

I Am Groot

Image: Marvel Studios

I Am Groot Release date: sometime in 2022 (on Disney+)

This new animated series follows the adventures of Baby Groot, a character first seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

That’s it for now. We’ll update this post as we learn more.