Vodafone Celebrates Christmas Eve, Eve With Some Monthly Discounts

Vodafone is celebrating Christmas a few days early this year, going live this morning with a handful of discounts as part of its Epic Summer Sale.

How epic is Vodafone’s Epic Summer Sale exactly? Here’s what it’ll get you.

Lite+ Infinite Plan

Headlining Vodafone’s Epic Summer Sale is the extension of its post-paid SIM-only and handset offer that was launched in November.

The Lite+ Infinite Plan (usually $45) is now $40 a month and will come with 80GB of monthly data. Vodafone says this discount and bonus data lasts for as long as the customer stays connected to their plan.

Vodafone is also extending discounts for other plans, offering 200GB of data for $50 a month and 300GB of data for $60 a month.

Vodafone Unlimited Data plan

There’s also a price drop on Vodafone’s Unlimited Data plan as part of this whole Epic Summer Sale thing. The telco is offering a $20 monthly discount on its Ultra+ Unlimited Data plan, which means it will cost $65 a month for unlimited mobile data at maximum available speeds.

This plan is available in store or online when customers sign up or upgrade to Vodafone handset or SIM-only plan and, as is the case with the previous deal, it will last for as long as a customer stay connected to the plan.

Handset Vouchers

As part of Vodafone’s Epic Summer Sale, the telco is also extending its handset vouchers for select devices when customers sign up for eligible post-paid plans.

Vodafone will also extend its ‘handset vouchers’ for the new SIM Promo Plans.

These plans deliver 200GB of Max Speed Data, available on a $99 a month for 24 months plan with a $1200 handset voucher, and a $89 a month for 12 months plan with a $400 handset voucher.

What does this mean? For example, eligible customers who connect to the 24-month SIM Promo Plan for $99 a month can get the iPhone 13 128GB (which RRPs for a starting price of $1,349) upfront for $149.

But if Android is more your thing, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for $0 on the $99 24-month SIM Promo Plan, as Vodafone’s Epic Summer Sale discount also sees the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G cop a $300 reduction off its RRP, plus another $200 discount.

In further Samsung deals, Vodafone is also offering $500 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, $400 on the Samsung S21+, as well as $300 off the Samsung S20 FE, providing you sign up to a Vodafone Infinite Plan over 24 and 36 months.

Trading in your device? Make sure you understand the terms.

Merry Christmas Eve, eve from Vodafone, all.