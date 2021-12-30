Updates From The Walking Dead, Friday the 13th, and More

Guillermo Del Toro draws parallels between Nightmare Alley and his new take on Pinocchio. Moon Knight could have bagged a very interesting director for an episode. Todd Helbing teases the villains to come in Superman & Lois’ second season. Plus, more looks at Cobra Kai’s return. Spoilers now!

Friday the 13th

Entertainment lawyer (and former Friday the 13th Part III cast member) Larry Zerner confirmed on Twitter today that Victor Miller has regained the U.S. rights to his 1980 screenplay, Friday the 13th. Director Sean Cunningham (and other interested parties) may now only use the character of Jason Voorhees with Miller’s express permission.

It's 4 pm and I still don't see a cert petition filed with the Supreme Court in the Friday the 13th case. What does this mean? Well, it means the case is officially over and Victor Miller owns the rights to his screenplay in F13 (but only in the US). 1/ — Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw) December 30, 2021

Can Victor and Sean just each make their own separate movies? Not really, because Victor only owns US rights and only to the first script and Sean owns adult, hockey mask-wearing Jason but can't legally use him in a movie without Victor's permission. It's complicated. 4/ — Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw) December 30, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Zoe Saldana revealed her new Gamora make-up for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 on Instagram.

Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro told Rotten Tomatoes his upcoming Pinocchio movie will explore what it means to be a puppet in… fascist Italy?

[Nightmare Alley and Pinocchio] do have parallels. Obviously, Pinocchio has a big section in a carnival, and there’s strange little echoes between the two. And Pinocchio deals with a different thematic. Pinocchio is about what makes a human a human, and what makes a human a puppet, or a puppet a human. Because it’s set during the rise of Mussolini in fascist Italy, so it’s a really interesting thematic exercise, that one.

Guillermo del Toro's new #Pinocchio stop-motion musical will be set during the rise of Mussolini in fascist Italy. pic.twitter.com/nkcrbkI3ol — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 29, 2021

Moon Knight

According to the personal website of Moon Knight’s assistant art director, Marco Torresin (via Comic Book), actor George Clooney will direct an episode of the upcoming Disney+ series. Torresin, however, has since updated the page to scrub the mention of Clooney.

Oswald, the Lucky Rabbit

Disney has cancelled its planned Oswald, the Lucky Rabbit series according to Matt Danner on Twitter.

Iger was very serious about it. The Legend of the Three Caballeros team was going to follow up with an Oswald show for steaming. Scripts written, designs done, animation test in hand, and a pilot in production. It was beautiful! Then we got broken up and scattered to the wind. ???? https://t.co/n3CTnepxS1 — Matt Danner (@MattyDanner) December 26, 2021

Superman & Lois

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via Games Radar), showrunner Todd Helbing revealed both Superman and Lois will enjoy their own separate archenemies in season two.

There are multiple villains, really. Both villains affect Clark and Lois personally. We start out with one villain that is really more Superman, while setting up the Lois villain. They are not working together, but they hand off in a cool way this season. One of them comes to the forefront and, in a lot of ways, is more powerful than the other one. It will take the whole team, in a different way than last year, to stop this person.

The Walking Dead

TV Line has a new photo of Maggie as she appears in The Walking Dead’s eleventh and final season.

Cobra Kai

Tory threatens Amanda while Johnny continues to torture his students in two new clips from Cobra Kai’s fourth season.

Yellowjackets

Finally, Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse discuss playing Shauna in a new Yellowjackets featurette.

