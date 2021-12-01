Updates From The Matrix: Resurrections, Batgirl, and More

A high-tech new Zorro movie could be on the way. Swear-y new Peacemaker footage sees the honour of Aquaman defended. Star Trek: Discovery takes a trip to a classic location. Plus, Sabrina Spellman checks into Riverdale, and what’s next when Chucky returns in 2022. Spoilers get!

Zorro 2.0

Deadline reports Alex Rivera, “a recipient of a 2021 MacArthur Genius grant,” is set to write and direct a Zorro reboot reimagining the character as a computer hacker for Sobini Films. The story follows Oscar de la Vega, “a young, undocumented hacker known as ‘z0rr0.’ While fighting back against a secret government unit that attacked his mother, he discovers a high-tech conspiracy that threatens not only his family but the world.”

Tarot

Deadline also reports André Øvredal is attached to direct Tarot, “a high concept thriller based on Tarot cards” for eOne and Fuller Media. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Dolph Lundgren has wrapped filming on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Yeah. I just finished that actually. Shot that in London. I just finished that. It’s a really good film. Good script, great people, and good director. I think it’s going to be a big, big hit probably.

Nope

Indiewire additionally reports Jordan Peele has wrapped filming his latest horror movie, Nope.

Mission: Impossible 8

Fox News has set photos of Tom Cruise dangling on the wing of a biplane “as it does a loop the loop 609.60 m in the air.” Click through to have a look.

Batgirl

Production has officially begun on HBO Max’s Batgirl movie.

The Matrix: Resurrections

Entertainment Weekly has a few new photos from The Matrix: Resurrections, as well as portraits of Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss.

The Flash

Entertainment Weekly additionally has word Robbie Amell will somehow reprise his role as Ronnie Raymond in the eleventh episode of The Flash’s eighth season. Meanwhile, Damien Dahrk drops by with Eobard Thawne in the trailer for next week’s episode — “Armageddon, Part 4.”

The Boys

In conversation with The Illuminerdi, Eric Kripke revealed The Boys’ third season will explore Vought’s history throughout the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.

I mean all of them! I mean I think they all get amazing things to do. I mean season 3’s fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, but it’s about the team he was a part of which is called Payback. And Laurie Holden plays Crimson Countess and there’s a bunch of other heroes who are amazing. So, sort of seeing who was the Seven before the Seven. And what was life like for Vought? In the history of Vought what was it like in the 60s and 70s and 80s? To dig into the history of the world, not just the present has been a lot of fun.

The Irrational

Deadline also reports NBC has ordered a pilot for The Irrational, a series inspired by economics professor Dan Ariely’s bestselling book, Predictably Irrational, in which “a master of human behaviour finally meets his match in a suspected domestic terrorist whose behaviour even he can’t quite predict.”

Star Trek: Discovery

The Discovery crew visits Ni’Var, the world formerly known as Vulcan, in photos from this week’s episode. Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

Peacemaker

Peacemaker defends himself to an Aquaman fan in a new clip from his upcoming spinoff series.

if you think aquaman is more of a hero than i am, you must literally be a fish pic.twitter.com/mb6RQrHIhb — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) November 30, 2021

Chucky

Here’s a quick teaser for Chucky’s second season coming in 2022.

Riverdale

Finally, Sabrina the Teenage Witch comes to Riverdale in the trailer for next week’s episode.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3O-KQYgikY