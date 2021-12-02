Updates From Riverdale, The Witcher, and More

Karen Gillan gets ready to face her clone in a new look at Dual. Guillermo del Toro teases when to expect his Netflix Pinocchio series and expands the cast for his Cabinet of Curiosities anthology. Plus, The Witcher gets us caught up on Geralt and Yennefer’s relationship, and AMC sends its plans for Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches to series. To me, my spoilers!

The Pale Blue Eye

Deadline reports Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan, and Robert Duvall have joined Christian Bale and Harry Melling in the cast of the upcoming Edgar Allen Poe murder mystery, The Pale Blue Eye.

Carnival of Killers/Sawbones

Deadline has word Timur Bekmambetov is spearheading a “new cinematic universe” based on “the unexploited horror works by Stan Lee.” (quite a way to put it!) Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer are attached to write the first film in the series, Carnival of Killers, which is “set amid the Dust Bowl storms that ravaged the American Great Plains in the 1930s” and “centres around a young girl with psychic abilities who senses that the travelling carnival she and her mother sought refuge in is ground zero for a looming alien invasion.” Matt Greenberg will write the second instalment, Sawbones, in which “a frail 12-year old, Alex Covin, reads a mysterious comic book and is transported into the comic’s terrifying world: a haunted Juvenile Detention Centre overrun by demonic forces led by Sawbones, a homicidal entity who preys upon the troubled inmates. Has Alex gone insane? Or is this nightmarish world his new reality? If he is to escape, Alex must find a way to defeat Sawbones, but he quickly comes to realise that Sawbones is the keeper of his darkness and the personification of all his fears.”

Untitled Medusa Project

Deadline also reports Anna Chazelle will write and direct a currently untitled horror film centering on Medusa for Fangoria Pictures said to “dive into the tale of her nascence into the Greek pantheon and challenge the widely-accepted definition of Medusa as a mere monster.”

Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion has been rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of action, some violence and language.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Scream

Meanwhile, Scream has been rated R for “strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Pinocchio

In conversation with Collider, Guillermo del Toro revealed his Frankenstein-inspire Pinocchio musical will arrive on Netflix sometime in the “last quarter” of 2022.

The movie will come out last quarter of 2022. It’s curious because it’s been almost five years since Shape of Water and now it’s going to be two movies in a row one after the other.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Concept artist Andy Park spoke to Screen Rant about his surprise over how the “crazy wild” Thor: Love and Thunder was even “allowed to be made.”

There’s a reason why there’s been over a decade of successful movies and just why this franchise is growing. So Thor: Love and Thunder falls right into that where it’s just pushing the boundaries of what’s comfortable and what should be expected. You’ll be surprised and push these characters and the visuals go along with that. I think [Waititi] said it in some interview where he’s just like, he’s surprised that he’s even, he shouldn’t be allowed to make a movie like this. And I get it. This movie is crazy wild. It’s so much fun. And I simply cannot wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so much fun to work on and design so many characters and do keyframes for. It’s going to be a good one. It’s going to be fun.

Dual

Karen Gillan has our first look at her new sci-fi/action clone movie, Dual.

Very excited to share this cheeky first look at Dual. Very proud of this film in which I prepare to fight myself in a duel to the death. ???? ???? ???? https://t.co/TiUGb7YvOL — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) November 30, 2021

Achoura

A child-eating demon stalks Morocco in the trailer for Achoura, coming to DVD and Digital through Dark Sky Films this December 14.

Cabinet of Curiosities

Deadline reports Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, Vincenzo Natali, David Prior, Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, and Keith Thomas will direct episodes of Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities. Rupert Grint, Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller are attached to star.

Lives of the Mayfair Witches

Deadline also confirms AMC has ordered eight episodes of the TV series based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches from executive producers Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford.

Riverdale

KSiteTV has photos from next week’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover episode of Riverdale, “The Witching Hour(s)” — head over there for more.

Photo: The CW

The Witcher

Finally, Netflix has a new featurette recapping Geralt and Yennefer’s relationship ahead of The Witcher’s second season arriving later this month.

Banner art by Jim Cook