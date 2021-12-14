Updates From Batgirl, The Matrix Resurrections, and More

Matthew Vaughn has an update on Kingsman 3. A new Book of Boba Fett TV spot teases a war coming to Tatooine. Plus, new looks at the return of Servant and the CW’s next DC Comics series, Naomi. Spoilers away!

Kingsman 3

In conversation with Comic Book, producer Matthew Vaughn revealed Kingsman 3 — which he claims will “wrap up Eggsy’s story” — begins filming September 2022.

Batgirl

In another recent interview with Den of Geek, J.K Simmons answered that Batgirl goes in a “different direction” than Zack Snyder’s Justice League when asked if the films were meant to share the same universe.

Well, it’s a more significant character in the story this time around, which is great. When we were doing Zack Snyder’s Justice League, that was with the intent that we were laying groundwork for these characters to be expanded on. And with these superhero multiverses, I guess now they go in different directions.

Hocus Pocus 2

A set photo of Bette Midler’s trailer reveals Hocus Pocus 2 is currently filming under the working title Black Flame. Head over to /Film for a look.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie also shared a new photo of 1313 Mockingbird Lane on Instagram.

The Matrix Resurrections

Neo refuses to take the red pill in another new clip from The Matrix Resurrections.

Shin Ultraman

Shin Ultraman is now scheduled for a May 13, 2022, release date in Japan.

The Legend of La Llorona



Elsewhere, no less than Danny Trejo himself takes on La Llorona in the trailer for The Legend of La Llorona, coming to VOD January 11.

Servant

A new trailer reveals the third season of Servant premieres January 21 on Apple TV+.

The Book of Boba Fett

Boba Fett promises to rule Jabba’s empire with “respect” in a new TV spot for his solo series at Disney+.

Yellowjackets

No one’s quite sure what to do about Misty on next week’s episode of Yellowjackets.

4400

Likewise, 4400 returns January 17, according to a new trailer.

Naomi

Finally, Naomi’s powers begin to manifest in a new look at the DC/CW series premiering January 11.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6ea61KmWuw