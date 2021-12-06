Updates From Batgirl, The Last of Us, and More

Jada Pinkett-Smith returns to The Matrix in new Resurrections footage. The latest Scream team look back on Ghostface’s legacy. A familiar face returns to Fear the Walking Dead. Plus, Riverdale goes classic for its 100th episode, and get a look at what’s coming in the back half of Hawkeye. Spoilers now!

The Munsters

Rob Zombie has our first look at Sylvester McCoy as Igor in The Munsters.

Batgirl

Brendan Fraser (who’s rumoured to be playing Firefly in Batgirl) celebrated his birthday on set with a flame-decorated cake.

The Matrix Resurrections

Jada Pinkett-Smith returns with an all-new, all-different look in this teaser for another Matrix Resurrections trailer coming later today.

Scream

The cast and crew of Scream discuss Ghostface in a new featurette.

Bloody-Disgusting also has a slew of character posters for the new film’s incoming cast. Head over there to see the rest.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leatherface comes to Netflix in the trailer for the latest Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Studio 666

While recording a new album, The Foo Fighters are possessed by demons in the first teaser for Studio 666.

The Last of Us

In a recent interview with the Guardian, The White Lotus actor Murray Bartlett revealed Nick Offerman has been cast in HBO’s The Last of Us TV series.

We filmed it in Calgary. A lot of my scenes are with Nick Offerman. Playing off him was awesome.

Fear the Walking Dead

On last night’s episode of Talking Dead, Kim Dickens revealed she’s returning to the series for the second half of season seven, and next year’s now confirmed season eight.

Supernatural Academy

Deadline reports Peacock has ordered a “YA” animated series based on Jaymin Eve’s Supernatural Academy books, from writer Gillian Horvath, executive producer Allen Bohbot and 41 Entertainment. Following a pair of sisters — one raised in the human world, the other in the supernatural — at a boarding school for witches, the show’s voice cast includes, Larissa Dias, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Vincent Tong, Cardi Wong, Shannon Chan-Kent, Bethany Brown, Brian Drummond, Barbara Kottmeier, Alessandro Juliani, Ali J. Eisner, Diana Kaarina and Kathleen Barr.

She-Hulk

Appearing as a guest on the Scott Hasn’t Seen podcast (via the Direct), Tatiana Maslany confirmed her She-Hulk will be “all CG”.

It’s all CG… I’m in mo-cap the whole time. I’m on platforms with mo-cap where I have a little head on the top of my head…

Locke and Key

Production has officially begun on the third season of Locke and Key.

Legends of Tomorrow

The seventh season finale of Legends of Tomorrow is titled “Knocked D0wn, Knocked Up,” according to co-writer Keto Shimizu on Twitter.

#legendsoftomorrow episode 713 is now in production. Written by me and Phil, and directed by @kevmock pic.twitter.com/InoWbKE7CG — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) December 3, 2021

Invasion

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for the season finale of Invasion, “First Day”.

The world, still reeling from global destruction, faces a new and unforeseen dawn.

Ghosts

Meanwhile, Rachael Harris guest-stars as Sam’s mum in the synopsis for “Sam’s Mum” — the appropriately titled January 6 episode of Ghosts.

Sam and Jay travel to where Sam’s mother, Sheryl (Rachael Harris), died to see if she’s now a ghost. Also, Sasappis divulges a secret to his fellow ghosts that he overheard Sam and Jay discussing, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 6 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Riverdale

TV Line has photos from the “The Jughead Paradox” — the 100th episode of Riverdale airing December 14. Click through for more.

Hawkeye

A new Hawkeye TV spot promises its “biggest surprises are yet to come”.

Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets celebrates Halloween in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Blood Hive”.

Dexter

Finally, Angela learns Dexter’s true identity in the trailer for next week’s episode.

