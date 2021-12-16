This $776,000 RV Is A Mobile Penthouse With A Rooftop Lounge

If you’re spending the kind of money on an RV that could buy you a number of houses, it’s bound to be flush with luxuries. Even with that expectation, this Mercedes-Benz Atego-based RISE 4×2-950 by Stone Offroad Design stands out for how absurd it is.

As the German firm’s name implies, Stone Offroad Design (SOD) takes off-road capable vans and trucks then fills them up with luxury gear. The company’s RVs look like the kinds of vehicles for the individual who doesn’t want to give up on luxury in the woods. If a camper van with all-terrains just won’t do it for you, SOD also offers a huge motorhome based on a cabover truck.

Photo: Stone Offroad Design

The RISE 4×2-950 starts off as a Mercedes-Benz Atego cabover. RV manufacturer Concorde takes that truck and turns it into a roomy motorhome. SOD then cranks it up to 11 by decking it out, literally, with a rooftop lounge and the kinds of materials you’d expect to see in Bruce Wayne’s penthouse. I mean, how many RVs have you seen with a torso sculpture in them?

Photo: Stone Offroad Design

Photo: Stone Offroad Design

The walls and floor of the interior is covered in porcelain stoneware with a marble look. The bright finishes of the walls and floor are contrasted with woodworking finished in black, in addition to black seating, bedding and ceiling. Accent colours come in the form of copper and it makes up much of the fittings from lighting to sink fixtures.

Photo: Stone Offroad Design

Speaking of which, the bathroom sink is said to be made from solid stone. Cab upholstery is finished in Nappa leather and Alcantara with some additional wood to break things up.

Photo: Stone Offroad Design

While the materials look good, I don’t think that they quite hide the RV’s humble straight truck origins.

My favourite part of the RV is the rooftop lounge. SOD shows it off as a nice little place to get together — perhaps under the stars — and relax outside. It’s even heated for when those nights get cold.

Photo: Stone Offroad Design

Now, you might be wondering why it’s my favourite feature when we’ve seen these sorts of things before in sub-$US100,000 (A$140,390) school bus RV conversions. Well, accessing the rooftop on this $US776,000 (A$1,089,426) rig is the same as any of those far cheaper school bus builds. That means the rich person that buys one has to lug themselves, the table, the alcohol and the seating up the ladder. I can’t help but giggle at the thought of a guy in a suit and tie trying to haul a table onto the roof.

The thought of such is hilarious. Not to mention that the rooftop lounge is broken up by skylight windows, solar panels, a satellite dish and an air-conditioner.

Photo: Stone Offroad Design

SOD advertises the RV as an off-road machine, but it doesn’t seem to have the chops to back it up. Power comes from a six-cylinder diesel making 299 hp and 401 kg-ft torque. The truck is just rear-wheel drive and its off-road gear amounts to a limited-slip differential and off-road tires. SOD doesn’t note any underbody protection or any recovery gear. But it is covered in camo and has some brush guards on the headlights, so it looks the part.

But at least it’s not completely useless. It can tow 3,000 kg and can be optioned with a trailer perfectly-sized for your prized car.

Photo: Stone Offroad Design

SOD will sell you one in Europe so long as you fork over €688,000 or about $US776,000 ($1,089,426). You’ll get it three or four months later, or right on time for the spring season. Better start climbing some ladders now to prepare.