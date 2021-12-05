The Refreshed 2023 Audi E-Tron May Actually Be Worth Buying: Report

The current E-Tron starts at about $US67,000 (A$93,952) including destination. For that money, you’re getting an EPA-estimated range of 357 km. As you likely know, there are a number of EVs on the market that can match or well exceed the E-Tron’s projected range for less dough. Audi has more compelling all-electric offerings on the horizon, like the E-Tron GT and Q4 E-Tron, and that’s left the original E-Tron a rather unconvincing proposition.

That could change soon, however. Right before the holiday last week, Autocar reported, citing sources within Audi, that the E-Tron’s range will be significantly extended in tandem with a facelift scheduled for next year. Based on the WLTP regulatory cycle — a standard that’s a bit more generous than the EPA’s — the current E-Tron is rated for 401 km. The 2023 model will supposedly bring that to 373 miles, which should handily be enough to get the SUV over the EPA’s 483 km mark. The Sportback model is due to receive a similar tech upgrade as well.

What’s more, Audi will reportedly achieve this without increasing the car’s 95 kWh battery capacity. A move to newer-gen batteries and more efficient electric motors and software are pegged to squeeze more usability out of the E-Tron and its aged MLB platform.

That’s key, because while Audi has more irons in the fire, built on more advanced architecture designed for EVs from the get go, the E-Tron is going to continue to represent a pillar of its all-electric offerings in the short term until something better comes along.

The Q4 E-Tron and even the recently-announced Q6 E-Tron are both supposedly smaller than the original E-Tron; by 2025 or 2026, a Q8 E-Tron is expected to debut that will finally replace this SUV. It’ll also mercifully put an end to the redundancy of Audi’s current naming convention, whereby E-Tron is both its own model and a signifier for other nameplates. Articles like this will be so much easier to write and read in a few years’ time!