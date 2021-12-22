Epic Viking Thriller The Northman Is a Lesson in Revenge

Due to (obviously) that whole pandemic thing the world has been experiencing, The Northman in November had its release date pushed, meaning we now have to wait until April 21, 2022, to sink our teeth into what can only be described as an epic Viking thriller.

Directed by Robert Eggers, The Northman is an epic revenge thriller that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father. And just how long such revenge can take.

The movie has an equally epic cast to partner the plot, with Anya Taylor-Joy (Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit), Alexander Skarsgård (The Legend of Tarzan), Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk (!!!). What a cast.

Eggers has a similarly epic CV, counting The Witch and most recently (well, 2019) The Lighthouse as his claim to fame. For The Northman, Eggers actually co-wrote the screenplay with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. Lars Knudson and Mark Huffam are also both named as the film’s producers. The Northman is a co-production of Focus Features and New Regency.

Taylor-Joy was actually in The Witch and Dafoe, The Lighthouse. CinemaCon saw the first footage from the film and the best way they said to describe it was The Witch meets Braveheart.

Filming for The Northman was scheduled for March 2020, but COVID-19 had other plans. Collider speculates the push could be due to the many location changes required for filming and that being hard to navigate during a pandemic.

What do we know about The Northman?

The details had been scant on The Northman but this week, Christmas came early, and we now have a trailer to sink our teeth into:

“I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir.”

Chills.

What we do know is The Northman is an action-filled epic that is set at the turn of the 10th century in Iceland. It follows a young Viking prince Amleth on his quest to avenge his father’s murder.

The Northman will now be released on April 21, 2022, two weeks later than we had pencilled in.

This article has been updated since it was first published and we’ll continue to make updates as we learn more.

