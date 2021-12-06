The New Matrix Resurrections Trailer Declares War

We just got a new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections less than a week ago, so getting another new trailer today can only be… déja vu? Much like the last one, this newest trailer melds old footage from the original trilogy with shots from Resurrections in the same “the more things change, the more they stay the same” vibe, but all this new footage looks incredible.

The line “The most important choice in Neo’s life… is not his to make” is tantalizingly vague. The most important choice the character made in the original movie was pointedly his own: Taking the red pill that freed him from the Matrix, instead of the blue pill that would have allowed him to remain inside the virtual world. Since Resurrections seems to be putting Neo through the same paces, and previous trailers have made it clear he doesn’t remember anything about his previous life/incarnation, it stands to reason that he’d face the same choice again. And since we also saw him taking mountains of blue pills in the first trailer, I can easily see members of the human rebellion feeling the need to shove the red pill down his throat, rather than asking politely.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci. The movie arrives in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.

