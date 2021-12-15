The Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Cartoon Gets a (Very) Tiny Sneak Peak

Laurence Fishburne has a present for you. The actor has bestowed the very first look at the upcoming Disney Channel animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur upon the world, and while it’s extremely short, it’s also extremely big on style.

The clip is a kinetic kaleidoscope of colours and action, which honestly befits a series inspired by one of comic legend Jack Kirby’s trippy ‘70s creations. Probably the most obvious visual inspiration seems to be Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, perhaps with a dose of Jamie Hewlett’s Gorillaz animations, but the polymorphous colours are psychedelic enough to feel unique, especially for a children’s cartoon. But see for yourself:

If you don’t know the original comic, created by writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder along with artist Natacha Bustos, here’s the official synopsis: “The highly-anticipated series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 9 T T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.” The comic was inspired by Jack Kirby’s Devil Dinosaur, which had the tyrannosaurus palling around with the early hominid Moon Boy on Dinosaur World.

If you’re wondering why Laurence Fishburne is presenting the clip, it’s because his Cinema Gypsy Productions is making the series, but also because he voices the capricious, god-like Beyonder in the show. In the comics, the Beyonder was the instigator of the original Secret Wars, and later ran roughshod over Earth while looking for all the world like David Hasselhoff. I have absolutely no idea how he figures into Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, but I’m certainly interested to find out.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur also stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette, Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mum, Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend Casey, and Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur. It’s due on the Disney Channel next summer.