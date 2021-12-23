The Flash Could Include Even More Returning Faces

Bryan Fuller promises maximum horny for his Christine remake. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 asks you to pick between the red quill and the blue quill. HBO Max’s 2022 glimpse offers new looks at the Gremlins TV show and House of the Dragon. Plus, what’s coming on Legends of Tomorrow and Naomi. Spoilers, away!

The Flash

According to Warner Bros.’ own 2022 movie preview, Michael Shannon and Antje Traue will (presumably) reprise their Man of Steel roles as Zod and Faora in the upcoming Flash movie starring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton.

Christine

Appearing as a guest on The Kingcast podcast (via /Film), Bryan Fuller stated his upcoming Christine remake will be “horny as hell.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

A new synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (via Screen Rant) reveals Aquaman “must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally” to protect Atlantis from “irreversible devastation”.

When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2



Meanwhile, the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel has received a new Matrix-inspired poster and TV spot.

Which one do you think Keanu would pick? pic.twitter.com/vXVzTsfRtN — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 22, 2021

We can only show you the ring. You’re the one that has to run through it. pic.twitter.com/UeUXWUpUpt — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 22, 2021

Yellowjackets

The team throw themselves a pre-cannibalism party in the synopsis for “Doomcoming”, the ninth episode of Yellowjackets.

On the brink of death, the Yellowjackets opt to throw one last rager before careening into oblivion. An increasingly paranoid Shauna struggles between keeping her cool and being Shauna. Written by: Ameni Rozsa & Sarah L Thompson Directed by: Daisy Mayer

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

A trailer for HBO Max’s 2022 programming roster includes our first look at Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

Superman & Lois

In a new featurette, Emmanuelle Chriqui promises the second season of Superman & Lois will see the Cushing family “functioning better than ever” before adding, “…and then, well…”.

The Book of Boba Fett

Elsewhere, the cast and crew of The Book of Boba Fett discuss how cool they think the character is in another featurette.

Naomi

Ava DuVernay personally tees up a new Naomi trailer for the CW.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, a promo for Legends of Tomorrow’s January 12 return is appropriately scored to Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King”.

Banner art by Jim Cook