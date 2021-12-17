The First Matrix: Resurrections Reactions Are Here

The fourth instalment in The Matrix franchise won’t arrive until next week, but critics have gotten to see Resurrections and started sharing their early reactions. If you’re a fan, there’s some extremely good news — they (mostly) loved the film, and how it cleverly both recontextualizes and builds upon the original trilogy while metatextually examining its own existence as a sequel made 18 years after the last movie. They especially praised the romance between Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), as well as new stars Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jonathan Groff. And just about everyone agrees that the Lana Wachowski-directed film is superior to both The Matrix: Reloaded and Revolutions, thank goodness.

Those who were critical of the film found the lack of stakes — or rather, the low stakes — of the movie frustrating and some had other qualms, but again, those opinions were few and far between. You, of course, can make your own judgment when The Matrix: Resurrections premieres in theatres and comes to HBO Max on December 22. For now, here is a collection of those early reactions, starting with Gizmodo’s own Germain Lussier:

I can't stop thinking about The Matrix Resurrections. It brilliantly reinvents the franchise while increasing the importance of the first 3 films all while being touching, exciting and gorgeous. It's very trippy and complex, but I loved it. Can't wait to see it again and again. pic.twitter.com/SsPhli7KWy — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 17, 2021

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS felt like Lana having a fast, loose, fun time remixing the existing material, and even though it's about the love story of Neo/Trinity, it's an unabashedly queer blockbuster. — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) December 17, 2021

There was a point in the middle of The Matrix Resurrections where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever made, and, like, I haven’t convinced myself it’s NOT? I lovvvvvvved it. A lotta people are gonna haaaaaaaate. My favorite kind of movie!! — Emily VanDerWerff (@emilyvdw) December 17, 2021

#MatrixResurrections combined nostalgia, self-awareness of how the franchise framed the entertainment world, & pure fun into a package wrapped with a Keanu Reeves bow. He and Carrie-Anne Moss bring back that incredible chemistry that I loved so much from the first films. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/R2plTTzFbj — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 17, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections, despite (and because of) its infinite goofiness, is the boldest & most vividly personal Hollywood sequel since The Last Jedi. a silly/sincere galaxy brain take on reboot culture that makes peace with how modern blockbusters are now only about themselves. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 17, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections — good stuff is unfathomably great, missteps mostly means to a lovely end. Nice movie about getting old. So swooningly romantic I sometimes couldn’t take it. — Nick Newman (@Nick_Newman) December 17, 2021

Saw #TheMatrixResurrections the other week (in IMAX!) and I enjoyed it! Easily better than 2 and 3. It feels like The Force Awakens – a nostalgic sequel/reboot to (maybe?) kick off a new franchise. Definitely rewatch the entire original trilogy in advance. Full review next week. pic.twitter.com/XHGQtkLcEB — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) December 17, 2021

Keanu Reeves gives one of his best performances in THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS. Him and Carrie-Anne Moss still have that magic chemistry, carrying a gorgeous, dynamic film that's rough in patches yet still discovers great additions in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. pic.twitter.com/oIRfGcel30 — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) December 17, 2021

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is the best romance movie of the year — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 17, 2021

I was in the bag for #TheMatrixResurrections as a fan of every other entry in the series anyway but I absolutely loved every minute of it. I wouldn't dare ruin it for anyone and will only say I wonder what Lana's feelings about the later books in The Dark Tower series are. — ????Spencer Perry ???? (@TheSpencerPerry) December 17, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections is Lana Wachowski’s New Nightmare, and that kicks ass. — Katie Rife (@RifewithKatie) December 17, 2021

"Maybe this isn't the story we think it is." The Matrix Resurrections is a marvelous meta spectacle, questioning its own existence as it ponders why we're all still complacent. It's dense & thrilling but didn't quite blow me away. An exceptionally clever way to rethink the story. pic.twitter.com/kunQmFQzUg — Alex B. (@firstshowing) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a terrific, awe-inducing, meta mind-bender completely in line with the franchise's legacy. Finds an innovative, high-concept way to frame the new story. Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss’ chemistry burns. Jessica Henwick is a revelation! @TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/xRawqiOcuu — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is more fun than I remember the sequels ever being. Yes it's bogged down in exposition like the previous two, but there's a knowing wink to it all now. Newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are key to that. Oh and the climax ROCKS. pic.twitter.com/2aWXYI7YAi — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) December 17, 2021

I am deeply happy for those who will enjoy #TheMatrixResurrections. I am, regrettably, not among them. It’s leagues better than Reloaded and Revolutions – which let’s be clear are really not good – but has bad stakes. Nothing matters, and not in a cool nihilistic way. pic.twitter.com/RnbQutdkKR — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is too self aware of its existence. Poking fun at itself a bit too much, it's very heavy on the love story, with not a lot of showstopping action and effects, which is what the people want. Best part is Jonathan Groff but that's just life at this point. pic.twitter.com/kXd8usdV0M — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) December 17, 2021

Absolutely adored #TheMatrixResurrections, which builds on where the sequels left off in beautiful and unexpected ways, and presents a world that's entirely consistent with what came before and also opens it up to a host of new stories. My synapses have been firing for days. pic.twitter.com/X16TuKK6Vc — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections was a disappointment. Some cool visuals & a handful of interesting ideas that expand on the Matrix universe. But the movie's lack of stakes is deathly & even worse, its plot detracts from what was accomplished in the OG trilogy. A huge missed opportunity. pic.twitter.com/PSG8uK9FPs — David Chen (@davechensky) December 17, 2021

Went into the screening of #TheMatrixResurrections with a dozen theories and none of them were right. First act of the film warped my mind with its brilliance. Loved so many things in the movie. Need to see it again for final judgement. pic.twitter.com/qooOJ8DPmH — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 17, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections: best movie of the year? So angry, so joyous, so fun. — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) December 17, 2021

