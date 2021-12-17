The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The First Matrix: Resurrections Reactions Are Here

Published 28 mins ago: December 18, 2021 at 2:30 am
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The fourth instalment in The Matrix franchise won’t arrive until next week, but critics have gotten to see Resurrections and started sharing their early reactions. If you’re a fan, there’s some extremely good news — they (mostly) loved the film, and how it cleverly both recontextualizes and builds upon the original trilogy while metatextually examining its own existence as a sequel made 18 years after the last movie. They especially praised the romance between Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), as well as new stars Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jonathan Groff. And just about everyone agrees that the Lana Wachowski-directed film is superior to both The Matrix: Reloaded and Revolutions, thank goodness.

Those who were critical of the film found the lack of stakes — or rather, the low stakes — of the movie frustrating and some had other qualms, but again, those opinions were few and far between. You, of course, can make your own judgment when The Matrix: Resurrections premieres in theatres and comes to HBO Max on December 22. For now, here is a collection of those early reactions, starting with Gizmodo’s own Germain Lussier:

