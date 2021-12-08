The First Dragons: The Nine Realms Trailer Is Mysterious as Hell

If you were intrigued by the idea of a How to Train Your Dragons series suddenly brought into the modern world, then you might want to clear out your schedule for the rest of the day. The mysteries introduced in this first trailer for Dragons: The Nine Realms abound, and about the only thing we know for certain is the newly announced voice cast.

Here’s the official synopsis, via Variety: “Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.”

For those of you playing at home, that means the dragons have secrets, the kids’ parents have secrets, and the kids have secrets, too! But that’s hardly all. What caused the absolutely giant fissure? Why were the dragons down there? What is Project Icarus, and why is it named after the Greek myth about the dumb-dumb who flew too close to the sky and had his wax wings melted? And does that helmet belong to one of the original How to Train Your Dragon’s Viking characters? Either way, what does it signify?

At least we know Dragons: The Nine Realms is a six-episode series, and that is indeed Adventure Time’s Jeremy Shada as the lead character, Tom Kullersen. He’s joined by Julia Stiles as Olivia Kullersen, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’s Marcus Scribner as D’Angelo Baker (he voiced Bow!), Aimee Garcia as Alexandra Gonzalez, Ashley Liao as Jun Wong, voice actor supreme Lauren Tom as May Wong, Keston John as Philip Baker, Justina Machado as Carla Gonzalez, and The Good Place’s D’Arcy Carden as Linda.

Dragons: The Nine Realms premieres on both Hulu and Peacock on December 23. This means those six episodes will premiere weekly, so I wouldn’t expect all these mysteries to be solved anytime soon.