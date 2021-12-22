The Expanse Invites You on a Rocinante Tour With Shohreh Aghdashloo

So what if the Rocinante isn’t exactly Avasarala’s stomping grounds this season? The Expanse’s impeccably dressed, deliciously foul-mouthed UN Secretary-General, played by the singular Shohreh Aghdashloo, has been keeping to diplomatic vessels in season six so far (read our recaps of the first two episodes for details). But even still, she makes the perfect tour guide for the series’ ever-heroic ship.

Check out this fun video, courtesy of Amazon Studios:

Who wouldn't want to hang out on the Roci with Shohreh Aghdashloo? #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/fdLM1bMd1N — The Expanse (@ExpanseOnPrime) December 21, 2021

Who doesn’t remember “donkey balls,” Shohreh?? (Also it just occurred to me that the writers have really laid off James Holden’s coffee obsession… guess he’s got more pressing things on his mind these days.) It’s very cool to see once again how much of the set actually exists in real life, not just in CG-land.

While it still stings that the sixth and final season of The Expanse will only run for six episodes, at least we’re getting “X-Ray” bonus content with each episode (if you haven’t watched them so far, and you’re in the mood to have your heart ripped out by Drummer in particular, I highly recommended watching them!), as well as behind-the-scenes nuggets like this.

Read more from Gizmodo:

New episodes of The Expanse stream Fridays on Amazon Prime.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.