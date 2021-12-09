The Book of Boba Fett’s New Trailer Might Have a Hell of an Easter Egg

Hey, would you like to watch another 60-second trailer for the upcoming Star Wars TV series The Book of Boba Fett, even though it contains almost no new footage? Let me answer that for you: yes, you do, because the operative word there is “almost.”

While this is very much an official, Lucasfilm-sanctioned video, it’s also a very obscure, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sort of revelation that you may not want to know ahead of time. Therefore…

Here’s the trailer — pay special attention to 0:45-0:47.

Ring any bells? Maybe this will help:

Yep, it sure looks like Boba Fett will be visiting the infamous Tosche Station, where a whiny Luke desperately wanted to pick up some power converters in A New Hope. As you can see, the location was actually featured in a deleted scene from the movie; after Luke sees the spaceship battle between the Rebels’ Tantive IV Blockade Runner and the Imperial Star Destroyer in the skies above Tatooine, he rushes into Tosche Station to tell his friends Camie Loneozner, Laze “Fixer” Loneozner, and Janek “Tank” Sunber about the skirmish, only to find his old friend Biggs Darklighter. It’s a very unnecessary scene, as is the one set outside the Station, where Biggs tells Luke he’s leaving the Imperial Academy to join the Rebel Alliance.

Not seeing it? I present to you this screencap from the Book of Boba Fett trailer:

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

And this screencap from the deleted scene:

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Note the round indentation to the right of the door with the vertical line of lights inside, the two inset shelves further right, and the pattern of the doorframe. The heights and lengths don’t exactly match up with each other, but 1) I don’t think it’s different enough to matter, 2) we’ve never seen Tosche Station in canon so honestly the place could look like a mini-golf course and still be presented as Tosche Station, and 3) the Star Wars franchise has gotten so self-referential in the Disney era that I can’t imagine producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni resisting the urge to finally put the location on-screen since the show is going to be set on Tatooine. Anyone care to bet against me?

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temeura Morrison as the titular bounty hunter and Ming-Na Wen as Fennic Shand. It premieres December 29 on Disney+.

