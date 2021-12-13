Super Mario Bros Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Yep, there’s a new Super Mario Bros movie on the way. Was it inevitable? Of course it was! Video game movies and shows are all the rage right now, with The Witcher being one of Netflix’s most popular shows and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 right around the corner.

The Mario movie is a huge one though. Focusing on gaming’s arguably most iconic character, the Mario movie is one that’ll either leave fans wishing for the end or wanting more. Given the track record of video game movies… Look, we want to be optimistic about this one. Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog were both heaps of fun, after all.

So, what do we know about the Super Mario Bros movie? Here’s what we have so far.

Everything we know about the Super Mario Bros movie so far

At the time of writing, we don’t actually know all that much about the Mario movie. We know a handful of the voice cast and the rough release date, but for now that’s about it. The movie will be produced by Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me. We don’t really know what the official name of the film is going to be just yet, but we can imagine it being some variation of ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’.

Here’s the official announcement from Shigeru Miyamoto himself – that’s Mario’s proud Dad, for anyone playing at home.

“It’ll be a while longer before we can share a glimpse of Mario in action on the big screen,” Miyamoto said.

Super Mario Bros movie release date

The Super Mario Bros movie will be out in December 2022 for Aussies. Right now, only the U.S. has a specific release date (December 21, 2022). We’ll update this article when we have more information.

Super Mario Bros voice cast

Turning the most heads about the Super Mario Bros movie wasn’t the movie itself, per-se. Rather, it was its all-star voice cast, including famously not-Italian actor Chris Pratt as Mario. Pratt has picked up a lot of voice acting roles over the past years, in particular as the lead in The Lego Move and its sequel, Onward and the recently announced Garfield movie. To say the least, Pratt being cast as Mario has divided fans, but it has also led to some pretty funny fan-made things.

Beyond Pratt, we know the voice actors of several other characters.

Anya Taylor-Joy: Princess Peach

Princess Peach Charlie Day: Luigi

Luigi Jack Black: Bowser

Bowser Keegan-Michael Key: Toad

Toad Seth Rogan: Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Charles Martinet (The original voice actor of Mario): Surprise cameo in the movie

What is the Mario movie going to be about?

If it’s anything like the games, the Super Mario movie will be about Mario. No kidding, right?

Seriously, it’ll likely follow the classic plot of Mario rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser, the main villain of the Mario franchise. We haven’t seen a trailer yet, so nothing is set in stone – hopefully the writers can subvert the classic damsel in distress narrative, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Before you ask “Do I need to play the games to get the movie?” no, you likely won’t. Mario games are pretty easy to follow with basic storylines, so don’t feel out of your depth going into the movie. This is, of course, subject to change, but it’s a pretty safe bet to say.

Do you need to watch the other Mario Bros movies to watch the 2022 movie (in particular, the 1986 and the 1993 film)? No, God no. Nothing in this world should compel you to watch those movies unless you really want to.

We'll update this article as soon as we know more about the Super Mario Bros movie.