Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Box Office is Worth a Spit Take

Spider-Man: No Way Home was always going to make a lot of money. Pandemic aside, folks have been chomping at the bit to see this movie for two years, both because they like Tom Holland and because it’s mining that nostalgia by bringing back old cinematic villains — some beloved, some not so much, and also Sandman — for another round of CG superhero spectacle. Well, that and folks want to know if the movie does the thing.

Even with all that, though, it’s pretty wild to see how much this movie made for being out in a small amount of time. Per Deadline, No Way Home has become both the third biggest global opener of all time and Sony’s biggest movie ever with $US587.2 ($824) million at time of writing. It helps that the movie got a head start by releasing a few days earlier in the UK and Ireland, and that word of mouth (which naturally included spoilers) made people want to see it even more. For 2021, it’s the sixth best opening of the year, and the sixth film ever to cross the $US500 ($702) million mark at launch. The film still currently lacks a release date in China, like Shang-Chi and Eternals before it.

Domestically, it’s currently at $US253 ($355) million, becoming both the highest grossing movie of the year and the month’s third best domestic opener. That honour was previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $US247.9 ($348) million, and No Way Home’s only a couple million away from taking fellow Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War ($US257.7 ($362) million)‘s second place.

If your name wasn’t Peter Parker, then people just weren’t really interested in seeing your movie. It’s especially bad for Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, which opened the same day and debuted in fifth place domestically at $US3 ($4) million. So it’s safe to say that even with Matrix in a couple days, No Way Home’s going to have some long, potentially billion-dollar legs.

