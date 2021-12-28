The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Sonic the Hedgehog Is Speeding Into Lego

Germain Lussier

Sonic the Hedgehog is getting his very own lego set. (Image: Lego)
The battle between the mascots for Nintendo and Sega may never end. It of course has raged on for years on gaming consoles, but in recent years, first Sonic had a hit movie, and now Mario is getting a movie. Then Mario got a Lego set, and now Sonic is getting one too. Sonic’s set, however, seems way more fun than Mario’s, and that’s coming from a Nintendo person.

The set is called Sonic the Hedgehog: Green Hill Zone and it was developed through the fan-generated Lego Ideas channel. Its 1,125 pieces bring one of Sonic’s most famous levels to life, complete with all the things that make Sonic, Sonic. So lots of mini-figs, lots of movement, and plenty of rings and gems.

The set is out on January 1 for $119.99 and here are some images.

The man, the myth, the hedgehog (and his gems)

Image: Lego Image: Lego

Dr. Eggman at your service

Image: Lego Image: Lego

The full set in all its glory

Image: Lego Image: Lego

“Just about anyone who has enjoyed video games on any level in the last 30 years, knows and loves Sonic — and has probably sped through the unforgettable Green Hill Zone with him,” said Lego designer Sam Johnson. “We have designed this set to be just as colourful and fun as the in-game version of The Green Hill Zone, then filled it with lots of Easter eggs and even prizes to help fans enjoy some of their most beloved gaming icons in a brand-new way.”

The set being built (human for scale)

Image: Lego Image: Lego

Interchangeable powers and a dynamic Sonic

Image: Lego Image: Lego

Loops, rings, trees, it’s all there

Image: Lego Image: Lego

Lord of the rings

Image: Lego Image: Lego

Sonic, Crabmeat, Moto Bug, and Dr. Eggman

Image: Lego Image: Lego

Sonic on a shelf

Image: Lego Image: Lego

Wait, don’t run away!

Image: Lego Image: Lego

