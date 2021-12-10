Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s First Trailer Is Here to Knock the Rings Out of You

Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s first trailer, otherwise known as the sick little treat tucked into this year’s Video Game Awards, is finally here — and it is, to put it mildly, a trip.

Though this year’s Game Awards offered a night of celebration and recognition of the industry’s titans, Paramount also took it as an opportunity to unleash a new trailer for its follow-up to Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog. The new trailer reintroduces us to Sonic (Ben Schwartz), his good pal Tom (James Marsden), and Tom’s wife Maddie (Tika Sumpter) following their successful defeat of Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who seems to have figured out some means of getting back to Earth.

Much as the trailer tries to emphasise how important Sonic’s friendships with humans are, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba) are the real headliners here, and it’s great to finally see the anthropomorphic hedgehog finally palling around with some other walking, talking animals.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theatres on April 8, 2022.

