Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s First Trailer Is Here to Knock the Rings Out of You

Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s first trailer, otherwise known as the sick little treat tucked into this year’s Video Game Awards, is finally here — and it is, to put it mildly, a trip.
Though this year’s Game Awards offered a night of celebration and recognition of the industry’s titans, Paramount also took it as an opportunity to unleash a new trailer for its follow-up to Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog. The new trailer reintroduces us to Sonic (Ben Schwartz), his good pal Tom (James Marsden), and Tom’s wife Maddie (Tika Sumpter) following their successful defeat of Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who seems to have figured out some means of getting back to Earth.
Much as the trailer tries to emphasise how important Sonic’s friendships with humans are, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba) are the real headliners here, and it’s great to finally see the anthropomorphic hedgehog finally palling around with some other walking, talking animals.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theatres on April 8, 2022.
Read more from Gizmodo:
- This New Empire Strikes Back Set Footage Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
- The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Says He Doesn’t Want to Take His Helmet Off Too Much
- It’ll Cost $US6,000 ($8,400) to Star Wars LARP With Your Family at Disney World
- The Many Looks of Ahsoka Tano
- Star Wars: Visions Gets It
- Breaking Down Star Wars: The High Republic — Old Jedi, New Tech, and Fascinating Connections
- A Brief Guide to the Long, Ever-Changing History of How Star Wars Has Portrayed Mandalorians
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — The 77 Most Fascinating Things We Learned on Our Trip
- The Weird History Behind Darth Vader’s Castle
- The 35 Best Star Wars Moments of the Disney Era
Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.