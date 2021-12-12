Silent Hill Creator Is Working on a Spooky New Horror Game

It might not be the Silent Hill announcement that fans have been waiting for, but the trailer for Slitterhead revealed at The Game Awards looks just as spooky and dreadful as its spiritual successor.

In the trailer, an unsuspecting man is mauled by a woman who shapeshifts into some sort of eldritch horror of a creature before rock music hits and the splatterhouse carnage begins.

Silent Hill creative director Keiichiro Toyama and Bokeh Game Studio’s Slitterhead looks like it’s shaping up to be a fun splatterhouse survival game based on the vibes of the CGI trailer. The game’s music is also by Akira Yamaoka, who I might have to add to my Spotify playlist.

Slitterhead didn’t reveal a release date, so we’ll have to feast on this trailer for the time being just like that nice lady did at the end of the trailer before she un-Junji Ito’d her face.