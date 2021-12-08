The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Everything We Know From Price to Release Date

In 2020, Samsung released quite an interesting device – the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition), a cheaper version of the then flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 devices.

It was well received, including by me, but we don’t really know yet if it was a one-off or if Samsung will continue to release Fan Edition versions of its flagship phones (it has, however, released an FE edition of its flagship tablet since).

Despite this, rumours and leaks reign about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. So, what do we know and what could we make of the device? We’ve got you covered.

What can we expect from the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE?

For the moment, while speculation mounts, the only thing we can be sure of is that it will be a toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 with slightly lower specs. While Samsung has leaked the device itself through its UAE website, we still don’t know all that much. The user manual has also been supposedly leaked.

Release date

While the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE hasn’t been officially announced as of yet, it’ll likely be announced before the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 range in 2022 (which will likely launch in February).

If leaker Jon Prosser is to be believed (he’s been right about these kinds of things in the past) the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be revealed at a Samsung Unpacked event in January 2022, tying in with CES.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE ????

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 ???? pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

Supposedly there won’t be a pre-order period and the phone itself will be available on January 11, 2022. According to a separate leak, the phone will debut at CES.

These vague leaks, while unconfirmed, don’t incorporate Australian availability, shipping constraints or separate release dates. We’ll let you know if we hear anything more.

Price

What about the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE? Again, unconfirmed, but as The Korea Herald reports, it could be priced at about 700,000 to 800,000 won in South Korea, so about $835 to $955 in AUD. This is separate from another leak about European pricing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs

While several colours and the design have been rumoured, such things can almost be assumed, given that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was simply a re-shelled version of the S20.

The specs on the other hand are less assumable. We can safely assume that they’ll be lower than the Samsung Galaxy S21’s specs but beyond that it’s hard to say.

According to phone specification aggregation site GSMArena, the phone will include a Snapdragon 888 5G processor, a 6.4 inch 120hz AMOLED display and an Adreno 660 GPU. It’s also rumoured to be IP68 rated.

That’s about all we know so far

Apart from the above rumours, we don’t know anything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. We’ll update this article once we know more.