ASUS ROG Phone 5s Pro is Extra, But You’ll Pay Extra Too

ASUS has revealed the pricing info for its two new phones in Australia – the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro, both being follow-ups to the 2021-released ROG Phone 5.

The ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro previously released in other markets, but it’s taken until now for us to hear anything about their release in Australia. Both are up-market versions of the ROG Phone 5, with RGB dots on the back that can be programmed into different colours. It’s very extra and is, of course, intended for RGB-loving gamers.

It’s easy to get the 5s and the 5s Pro confused, considering their specs are so similar, but we’ve got you covered. The differences are so subtle that you’d be forgiven for missing them.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro.

The ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro

The ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro will launch in Australia on December 16, priced at $1,699 and $1,899 respectively. Those are huge price tags for any phone, but just look at the specs.

CPU : A Qualcomm 888 Snapdragon processor

: A Qualcomm 888 Snapdragon processor GPU : An Adreno 660 GPU

: An Adreno 660 GPU Screen : A 6.78” AMOLED 144hz display with a 1ms response time

: A 6.78” AMOLED 144hz display with a 1ms response time RAM : 16GB RAM on the 5s and 18GB on the 5s Pro

: 16GB RAM on the 5s and 18GB on the 5s Pro Storage : 512GB

: 512GB Rear Cameras : 64MP wide, 13MP ultrawide and 5MP macro

: 64MP wide, 13MP ultrawide and 5MP macro Front camera : 24MP

: 24MP Battery : 6,000mAh

: 6,000mAh Connectivity : 5G

: 5G Biometrics : Fingerprint sensor

: Fingerprint sensor Weight : 238g

: 238g Colour options: Black and White

The only specification difference between the 5s and the 5s Pro is the RAM. Apart from that, the 5s and 5s Pro feature different back panels – the 5s Pro features a small screen on the back which displays graphics, and the 5s displays RGB dots in the ROG logo.

These phones are insanely overkill, seriously. A 144hz screen? There’s only a handful of games that run at that refresh rate. They’re so overkill that they each come with a fan that connects to the back for cooling. I don’t know what you’d be doing to get a phone that hot (probably some high-spec game, if so, what game?) but it’s a nice extra.

The ROG Phone 5s and the 5s Pro will both be available from JB-Hi FI exclusively from December 16, priced at $1,699 and $1,899 respectively. If you’re a bargain hunter, you’ll also find it from online retailers, though expect it to take a while to get to Australia.