Return to Arrakis In Dune The Graphic Novel Part 2

You saw the new Dune movie. You loved the new Dune movie. You want to know what happens next. In this scenario, you probably think you have two options. One: wait until 2023 to see the next movie. Two: pick up Frank Herbert’s legendary 1965 book. Either one will provide the answers you seek, but now we’re happy to exclusively debut option three.

On July 5, 2022 Abrams ComicArts will publish Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 2 Muad’Dib. The story has been adapted by Brian Herbert (son of Frank Herbert) and Kevin J. Anderson, and the book features illustrations by artists Raúl Allén and Patricia Martín.

The graphic novel picks up the Dune saga where this year’s Part 1 left off, and covers the next phase of the story, which is likely to appear in part two of Denis Villeneuve’s films: Paul Atreides and his mother Lady Jessica are on the run after their family was betrayed and decimated by the Harkonnens. They find themselves in the desert looking for the Fremen, the native people of Arrakis, and Paul becomes a huge part of their world, changing Arrakis forever.

The cover of the graphic novel, painted by comic book legend Bill Sienkiewicz, features everyone’s favourite Dune creature, the sandworm. These creatures play a crucial role in the Fremen’s lives and belief system… but the book will certainly explain that more.

The full cover (Image: Bill Sienkiewicz/Abrams ComicArts)

This series feels like something made for Dune fans new or old. The old fan will find a fresh perspective on the legendary story, while the new fan can see what Arrakis holds for good ol’ Paul Atreides without having to read a 400+ page novel.

Of course, this graphic novel is part two of a planned three book adaptation, so you’ll have to wait a little longer than July 2022 to find out how the story ends. No word on the release date for Book 3 yet, though it will almost certainly debut before part two of the film is released in October 2023. Find out more about the book at this link.