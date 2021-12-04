Raised by Wolves 2’s Trailer is Gorgeous and Just Creepy as Hell, Man

Back when HBO Max was getting its feet off the ground in 2020, one of its big shows at the time was Raised by Wolves. Though some found Aaron Guikowski’s series about android parents tasked with raising some important human children to be a bit of a slog, the show was renewed for second season just a few episodes into season one. The first trailer for season two is here, and it looks…pretty creepy, which makes some sense since Ridley Scott is an executive producer on the show and directed its first two episodes.

“Perhaps we are becoming too human,” muses Mother (Amanda Collin) at the end of the trailer as she stands in a dark corridor and is covered in (presumably) blood. You may recall that at the end of season one, Mother gave birth to a snake baby that is somewhere on the planet and gets no mention in the trailer, save for a snake painting on a mug. It’ll surely be another threat for the family consisting of Mother, Father (Abubakar Salim), and their kids, as they’re all now part of an Atheist society that’s formed in Kepler-22b’s Tropical Zone. Whatever paradise they think exists here won’t last long, since Marcus (Travis Fimmel) is seemingly devolving into one of the creatures that the family encountered during the first season. In his quest to bring “purity” to Kepler, he’ll be doing it through some good old fashioned violence.

As someone who missed out on Wolves when it first premiered, the trailer does its job well enough that I’m interested in checking the show out closer to its February premiere. Outside of its tone, it looks really good, something you can always count on for HBO’s genre dramas most of the time, and it’s not a bad time for some weird sci-fi. So sure, sign me up for that in a couple of months.

Raised by Wolves 2 premieres on HBO Max beginning on February 3.

