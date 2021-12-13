Deathloop Is On Sale For $39 So You Better Get Ready to Live, Die and Repeat

If you’re hoping to take advantage of the great gaming deals ahead of Christmas, join the club. The team at Gizmodo Australia love a PlayStation bargain and we’re always on the hunt to add a new game to our embarrassingly tall shame pile.

For the chosen few of you with a PS5, the top deal we’ve spotted is Deathloop going for a mere $39. But if first-person shooters don’t tickle your fancy, you should check out The Nioh Collection, which is now down to 53% off. It’s an expansive action-RPG set in Sengoku-era Japan, where you play as a samurai tasked with ridding the world of its yokai by unleashing your darkness. This collection includes the original and its sequel, making it a solid two-in-one package.

For the PS4 warrior, Star Wars Squadrons is down to a heart-stopping $10. Honestly, that’s a cool Secret Santa present if you’re still looking for last minute gifts. Otherwise, if you haven’t jumped on the Cyberpunk 2077 bandwagon yet, now’s looking like a safe time after the wild ride its release yielded.

You can check out the full list of deals for PlayStation games and accessories below.

The best PS5 game deals

Check out the best deals we’ve rounded up, so you can grab some discounted PS5 games for your shame pile:

The best Ps4 games deals

If you still haven’t upgraded to a PS5, never fear because we’ve rounded up a number of great games you can snag for your old and reliable PS4.

The best PS5 accessory deals

If none of these titles pique your interest, here’s a few of our handpicked PS5 accessory deals going right now too.

One hot commodity is the PS5 HD camera which is currently on sale for $85, down from its usual $99.95. So if you’ve been umm-ing and ah-ing about kickstarting that Twitch channel, then this might just be the sign you’ve been waiting for.

The PS5’s DualSense controller is also on sale, and this one is red hot. The white and Midnight Black DualSense controllers are currently on sale for $89 (down from its usual RRP of $109.95). Meanwhile the Cosmic Red version of the controller is going for $99, down from $119.95. We have it on good authority that this controller is more expensive because being red makes it go faster.