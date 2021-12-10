Philips Hue Gradient Light Strips Are on Sale So Why Not Make Your Room Purple

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been looking to give your living area a bit of a makeover, but are currently limited by space, money, or a particularly strict landlord, smart lighting is a great solution. With the simple flip of a switch, a smart light will let you change up the atmosphere and the look of a room.

While the Philips Hue range has firmly established itself as the big dog of smart lighting, it’s not exactly the cheapest option available. However, you can currently grab a great deal on a few Philips Hue smart bulbs and light strips.

What Philips Hue lights are on sale?

If you really want to deck out your home, you can go all out by adding one of the Philips Hue Play Gradient light strips. It’s ideal for adding a bit of flair and extra mood to your TV set-up, while seamlessly allowing you to blend a rainbow of colours while watching your favourite movies or playing your favourite games.

These light strips will usually set you back a few hundred dollars, but depending on which length you pick up, you can currently save up to 32% off.

Here are how the Philips Hue Play Gradient deals work out:

You can also save $100 off the Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box, which you need to surround lighting control for the Play Gradient strips.

If just you’re after a simple, no-frills smart light, the Philips Hue White LED bulb has been discounted by 42%, so you can one up for only $19.95. This bulb only offers a white colour temperature range (-10°C to 45°C), so if you want to light up your room like a nightclub, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

This deal is available for both B22 (bayonet) and E27 (screw) bulbs, so make sure you’re buying the right kit for your light sockets.

What can the Philips Hue smart lights do?

These Philips Hue smart bulbs let you pick from 16 million different colours, along with warm to cool white light, allowing you to perfectly control the ambience and mood of your surroundings. On top of being able to control the smart bulb’s scenes, you’re also able to program them to turn on and off during set times while also setting pre-defined displays.

There’s also a psychological benefit if you apply Colour Theory to your lighting choices. Are you having a tough time trying to get to sleep? Set the bulb in your bedroom to be a muted blue, warm red or dark pink. In the evening, set the light to a warmer tone, and it’ll help you to wind down and relax a bit better.

If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to installing your Philips Hue lights once they’ve arrived, you can check out our guide here.

The Philips Hue Smart Bridge acts as an anchor point for controlling your home’s smart lights – even when you aren’t home. The Philips Hue Bridge is also compatible with virtual assistants like Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, which will allow you to activate these smart lights with your voice.

You can check out the range of Philips Hue deals here.