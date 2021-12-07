Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron Movie Is Back In Play

Of course a third Venom movie is on the way. New Spider-Man: No Way Home footage gives a better glimpse at its multiversal menaces. A former Power Ranger heads behind the camera on Superman & Lois to give us a look at Clark’s updated suit. Plus, what’s coming when Sabrina weaves her magic in Riverdale. Spoilers away!

Rogue Squadron/Wonder Woman 3

As part of news that Patty Jenkins will now only produce her upcoming Cleopatra movie with Gal Gadot — which is now helmed by Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Kari Skogland — it was confirmed that her previously paused Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, as well as the next Wonder Woman film, are now Jenkins’ focus. [Deadline]

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

A synopsis for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre at Netflix reveals Mandy’s Olwen Fouéré has taken over the role of Sally Hardesty from the late Marilyn Burns.

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.”

Knock at the Cabin

Deadline reports Dave Bautista will star in M. Night Shyamalan’s mysterious new horror movie, Knock at the Cabin.

Venom 3

Producer Amy Pascal confirmed to Collider a third Venom movie is in development at Sony.

We are in the planning stages right now but what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see No Way Home.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Total Film (via Games Radar) has a new image of Bryce Dallas Howard submerged in a bog.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

All of Spider-Man’s multiversal enemies want revenge in the latest No Way Home TV spot.

Snowpiercer



TV Line has three new photos of Archie Panjabi as Asha, “the last person on Earth,” in Snowpiercer’s third season.

Superman & Lois

Series director and former Power Ranger Amy Jo Johnson shared a photo of herself with Tyler Hoechlin in his updated season two Superman costume on Instagram.

Dexter

An unspecified serial killer ruins Dexter and Harrison’s Christmas break in the synopsis for “The Family Business” airing January 2.

Dexter and Harrison find themselves closer than ever over Christmas break. What kind of gifts will this father and son give to one another? But this brings this father and son into the crosshairs of a very violent and scary serial killer. Angela starts to wonder if Iron Lake is not the cosy and safe place she always thought it was. [TV Line]

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for the January 9 season finale, “Sins of the Father”.

Dexter and Harrison try to live a normal life in a place that they have discovered is not as normal as they thought it was. Will the two of them be able to live happily ever after, despite all the threats coming their way? Season finale.

Hawkeye

A new Hawkeye featurette goes behind-the-scenes of Alaqua Cox’s acting debut.

Riverdale

Finally, Sabrina attempts to transfer Nana Rose’s soul on the night of a supernatural comet in a new clip from tonight’s episode of Riverdale.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RADiOqAExE