Oppo Teases a Folding Phone and an Extending Smartphone Camera for 2022

Oppo is one to play with innovative tech, revealing both a rollable phone and an under-screen camera earlier this year. But it looks like Oppo isn’t done with big reveals just yet – it’s holding INNO DAY 2021 to show us what else it’s got.

Instead of attending CES 2022, Oppo seems to be holding its own event called ‘INNO DAY 2021’, using the hashtag #OPPOINNODAY2021. Is this Oppo’s way of becoming more of a side-by-side competitor to Apple and Samsung? Maybe, as both of those manufacturers rarely have anything to do with CES.

But let’s stay on topic. Oppo INNO DAY 2021 will be held over December 14 and December 15, live-streamed from Oppo’s Twitter account. Starting at 7pm on both days, Oppo will reveal a handful of interesting things, including what has been teased so far. The 14th is dedicated to a keynote speech and a product launch event, whereas the 15th is dedicated to a new flagship product launch.

“But what has been teased so far?” I hear you ask. Glad you asked, I’m hyped up about it. Oppo has been showing off bits of what it’s announcing across the INNO DAY live streams in tweets over the past week or so. One big thing seems to stand out – the Oppo Find N.

Six generations of prototypes ????

Four years of intense R&D ????

Six generations of prototypes ????

Four years of intense R&D ????

A display and form factor like no other ???? The #OPPOFindN is coming December 15.

The Oppo Find N

The Oppo Find N seems to be Oppo’s first flagship foldable phone, most comparable to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Oppo’s tag line with the Find N is “From Novelty to Necessity” – so maybe with this device, we’ll start to see a greater need for foldable phones.

From what we’ve seen so far, the Oppo Find N is a gorgeous phone featuring two screens (the inside folding screen and the screen on the back).

“To us, the name Find N represents new possibilities,” Oppo said in a press release.

“We are ushering in the next chapter of smartphones: the revolutionary experience of this new form factor will undeniably shake up the industry.”

Oppo Smart Glasses

Yes, Oppo seems to be entering the world of Smart Glasses, following behind TCL, Facebook and the oddly hopping along Google Glass. So far, Oppo has given us a small teaser.

Given they’ve been teased alongside the phrase ‘A_R Glass’, we’d hazard a guess that they have something to do with augmented reality tech. The company is leaving confirmation to Oppo INNO DAY 2021, however.

From AR to…? Join us at #OPPOINNODay2021 as we explore the future of smart glasses!

Oppo MariSilicon X

An announcement not as visually thrilling as a new phone or a pair of smart glasses, Oppo has developed a neural processing unit called MariSilicon X. We’re not sure what the chip will be used for as of yet, but Oppo wants you to guess.

We've developed a cutting-edge neural processing unit (NPU) called the MariSilicon X. Can you guess what it does? ???? Tune in to #OPPOINNODAY2021 to find out! ????

Oppo’s extending and retractable phone camera

Another thing that we spotted the Oppo account teasing out – a smartphone with an extending and retracting camera.

camera goes up, camera goes down

camera goes up, camera goes down

camera goes up, camera goes down

camera goes up, camera goes down

camera goes up, camera goes down

While we don’t actually know that much about these pieces of tech, one thing is for sure – this is very cool and we can’t wait to see how it shapes up.

Most pop-ups are annoying… But not our self-developed retractable camera! ???? Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.

Oppo’s workout app

Like a mix between the Nintendo Switch RingFit and Apple Fitness, Oppo is teasing a personable fitness app.

Your ideal workout partner looks just like… you ????️‍♀️ Discover a smarter (and more fun) home workout experience ????‍♂️ with our self-developed virtual character technology! ????‍♀️ Learn more in INNO WORLD, December 14.

Oppo INNNO DAY 2021 looks very Metaverse-y

One final thing – although Oppo INNO DAY 2021 is going to be two live streams over the 14th and the 15th, it looks like Oppo has developed an explorable “Oppo INNO World” to dive into on the reveal days. Doors open, of course, at 7pm AEDT on December 14 and December 15. We’ll update this article when we learn more.