Trade the Real World for a Virtual One While the Oculus Quest 2 Is on Sale

The Oculus Quest 2 was one of the biggest releases of last year, and while Meta plans on retiring the brand name, it’s still one of the best virtual reality headsets on the market, for both price and functionality.

In Australia, the Quest 2 is only available through either Oculus directly or Amazon Australia – but you might want to grab in through the latter as the online retailer is currently offering a cracking early Boxing Day deal for the VR headset.

If you pick up an Oculus Quest 2 through Amazon Australia you’ll be able to save 10% off both the 128GB headset and 256GB headset. This discount brings the 128GB modal down to $429 from $479, while the 256GB model is now $569, instead of $639.

You can also grab a $30 discount off the Oculus Hard Head Strap, which will help spread out the headset’s weight and create a more comfortable experience. The head strap also includes a built-in battery, so you can use the Quest 2 for longer.

Still, one of these headsets is a big investment to make, but Amazon Australia purchases are also available with buy-now pay later services like Zip Pay* (where you can pay back interest-free over time) if you prefer that method of shopping.

The Quest 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory, giving it a solid performance boost in comparison to its predecessor.

The 90Hz LCD display provides an 1832 x 1920 resolution as well, making it the most attractive Oculus headset to date. All of this is packaged within the Quest 2’s lightweight, streamlined design, and even the Touch controllers have been upgraded to be more comfortable with better haptic feedback. Like the previous Quest, you can run it as a standalone headset, or you can connect it to your PC via USB to play any of your VR-compatible games.

The Boxing Day 2021 deals for the 128GB Oculus Quest 2 and 256GB headset are available here.

