Here’s What You Should Binge on Netflix over the Holidays, According to Us

If you’re treating the holidays right, you’re either gonna be heaps busy on the daily or you’re going to have heaps of time for catching up on all the shows and movies you’ve been meaning to watch. It’s always a bit of a headscratcher – what should I watch on Netflix these holidays?

But with Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Binge, let alone the hundreds of things that you can watch on each service, it’s hard to know where to start. So we’re going to help you narrow it down! Here’s what we reckon you should watch on Netflix over the Christmas break. Make sure you take a breather, it’s been one hell of a year.

What we’re watching on Netflix over the Christmas break

We’ve put together a list of shows you should watch on Netflix over the 2021 Christmas break. We’ve tried to give you a broad range of things and remember that you don’t need to watch Christmas movies over Christmas (save the Die Hard argument for the Christmas table).

This is in no way a ‘best shows of 2021’ list – just one of what we’ll be giving a watch (or a rewatch) over the Christmas break. Here’s what we’re watching on Netflix over the holidays in 2021. By the end of this list, you’ll absolutely tell that we’re super nerdy.

The Witcher

First up is Netflix’s The Witcher, a terrific fantasy show that’s not only incredibly well made and starring Henry Cavill at his best, but is also getting its second season on December 17.

Based on the books of Andrzej Sapkowski and with a lot of the residual charm of the videogame The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster-slaying professional, as he embarks on a wide range of quests. If a hole has been left in your heart from Game of Thrones, The Witcher and its second season will satisfy.

Arcane: League of Legends

I can’t stop talking about this show. Arcane is the culmination of years of animating, based on the universe of League of Legends, without any of the need to play the game. Arcane follows the denizens of Pilltover and the Undercity, invoking powerful stories of magic and inventions (dubbed “Arcanepunk”, like steampunk but with magic) from a range of strong characters as the two cities boil over into turmoil.

Animation is often thought of as a medium for children, but Arcane proves that animation can be for everyone while telling incredible stories. This is a must watch for any story lover – it’ll likely be thought of as one of the best animated shows for years to come and is definitely one of the best shows of the year. Definitely added to your Netflix list these holidays.

Squid Game

A terrific show to watch and absolutely worth of a rewatch, Squid Game is one of the best shows to ever grace the Netflix library. A show set in South Korea, Squid Game is a gorey game show-like experience that shows us the worst of humanity and how deeply money can ruin the lives of the needy – and also how screwed capitalism is. It’s a total must-watch.

Howl’s Moving Castle (Plus most of the other Ghibli films)

Did you know Howl’s Moving Castle is on Netflix? It is! After being cursed by a witch, a lady named Sophie befriends the mystical and wizardly Howl, who lives in a castle that travels across the countryside. It’s a beautiful movie from Studio Ghibli released in 2005, with a brilliant animation style.

On top of Howl’s Moving Castle, consider giving the other Ghibli films a watch over the holidays. Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service and My Neighbor Totoro are all on Netflix (along with most of the Ghibli collection). You should definitely give the Ghibli movies a watch on Netflix this 2021 holiday season, they’re a total comfort.

The Matrix movies

Coming out on December 26 is The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in The Matrix franchise and a return to the series. Sounds like a good excuse to rewatch the original three Matrix films, which you can find on Netflix.

The Matrix was originally released back in 1999, packed with incredible fight scenes and a great story about questioning your reality. The plot follows Neo, just your average dude played by Keanu Reeves, as he seeks answers about the world around him, a giant simulation of late 20th century life. The sequels (The Matrix: Reloaded and The Matrix: Revolutions) aren’t as loved as the original film, but they’re still a tonne of fun.

There’s too much content to list off

These are the flicks that we’ll be watching these holidays, but Netflix has so much more content than we could ever put in a list. We’ll also be watching Cowboy Bebop (the anime, not the show), Cowboy Bebop (the show, not the anime), the Spider-Man movies (which are all on Netflix, bar No Way Home) and a whole manner of things we’ve been meaning to watch for a while, like The Queens Gambit, You and Lost In Space.

Merry Christmas, happy holidays and have fun streaming on Netflix this 2021 festive season.