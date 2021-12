Marvel Release Dates: When to See Upcoming MCU Movies & Disney+ Shows

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the biggest entertainment franchises of all time. The 26 movies in the MCU (so far) have grossed over $US23 ($32) billion at the box office, and the 17 television series have driven massive audiences for their respective networks.

So of course parent company Disney is cranking out as much new content as humanly (or Inhumans-ly) possible. There are at least a dozen new movies in various stages of development, and just as many Disney+ streaming TV shows on the way.

It can be hard to keep track of all the Marvel theatrical release dates and Marvel TV release dates, especially since they tend to move around a lot, so we’ve compiled the details here for you. We will keep this list up to date as Disney inevitably moves things around.

What’s the Next Marvel Release?

Image: Sony/Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The third movie in the Disney/Sony joint trilogy will be released exclusively in theatres on December 16, 2021. The film starts right where Far From Home left off, with Peter Parker publicly revealed to be Spider-Man. When Parker seeks out help from Doctor Strange in order to undo the outing, they crack open the multiverse and the MCU Spidey must confront classic villains from all of the various Spider-Man films.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Release Dates

Image: Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Release date: May 6, 2022 (In theatres)

The second film in the Doctor Strange franchise connects to the multiverse storylines of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. A recent merchandise leak indicates that a classic Strange character might make their first MCU appearance as the movie’s villain. The film is directed by Spider-Man vet Sam Raimi, and is currently undergoing reshoots.

Image: Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release date: July 8, 2022 (In theatres)

The fourth feature film in the Thor franchise will bring back Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, to become the Mighty Thor, the Goddess of Thunder. Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Portman star. Taika Waititi is directing, and calls it “the craziest shit [he’s] ever done.”

Image: Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel

Release date: Summer 2022 (On Disney+)

Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, expected sometime in 2022. Khan is a teenage girl with the power to shapeshift and stretch her body, and the MCU’s first Muslim superhero. The series is based on a comic book created in 2013 by G. Willow Wilson and Sana Amanat. It’s really, really good.

Image: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release date: November 11, 2022 (In theatres)

The Black Panther sequel has run into its share of troubles: First, the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman, and then actor Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s sister Shuri, suffered an injury during filming which caused the production to go on hold until 2022 (She’s reportedly causing trouble with her anti-vax shenanigans, too). Wright is joined by Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler.

Image: Marvel Studios

Moon Knight

Release date: 2022 (On Disney+)

Moon Knight is a vigilante hero who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, and his multiple identities are thrust into a war of the gods in this new Disney+ series. The show stars Oscar Isaac as a very dreamy-eyed Moon Knight.

Image: Marvel Studios

She-Hulk

Release date: 2022 (On Disney+)

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany stars in this new comedy series as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The series will star lots of other Marvel characters including Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and Tim Roth as the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

Image: Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Release date: Christmas 2022 (On Disney+)

Can’t get enough of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special? How about a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ that’s written and directed by James Gunn. This winter treat is shooting alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and will come out a few months before that movie hits theatres.

Image: Marvel Studios

The Marvels

Release date: February 17, 2023 (In theatres)

The sequel to Captain Marvel will pull together three of the MCU’s most powerful women: Brie Larsen’s titular Captain, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Nia DaCosta (who most recently helmed the revival of Candyman) is directing the film.

Image: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Release date: May 5, 2023 (In theatres)

The final movie in the Guardians trilogy was supposed to be completed years ago, but then writer/director James Gunn got fired, then rehired, then did a really fun DC superhero movie. Now GotGv3 is finally underway, starring the usual crew (Chris Pratt ,Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan) and actor Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Image: Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Release date: July 28, 2023 (In theatres)

The third Ant-Man movie will return to the quantum realm and bring back director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer. There’s an appropriate amount of (quantum) uncertainty surrounding this flick: It may tie in the mysterious villain of the Loki series, or include the first film appearance of another classic comics villain. Hell, it may even include Bill Murray.

Image: Marvel Studios

X-Men ‘97

Release date: 2003 (On Disney+)

The X-Men are coming to the MCU… kinda. X-Men ‘97 is a revival of the classic 90’s animated show, bringing back the same style, stories and yes, theme song, of the iconic series.

Unscheduled But Probably Still Happening Shows & Movies

Agatha: House of Harkness

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This spinoff from WandaVision will star Kathryn Hahn as her fan-favourite character Agatha Harkness.

Image: Marvel Studios

Armour Wars

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This live-action series will follow James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) as he tracks down stolen tech that allows criminals to replicate Iron Man technology.

Image: Marvel Studios

Blade

Release date: Unknown (In Theatres)

Disney hasn’t revealed much about this reboot of the franchise that features vampire-hunter who is also a vampire, but we know that it stars two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, who also played Cornell ‘Cottonmouth’ Stokes in the Netflix program Luke Cage. We also know Blade appeared (or at least his voice did) in the end credits of The Eternals. The film is directed by Bassam Tariq, the first U.S.-Pakistani person to helm a Marvel Studios film.

Deadpool 3

Release date: Unknown (In Theatres)

Ryan Reynold’s “merc with the mouth” is set to appear in Disney’s first R-rated film following the company’s completed acquisition of Fox assets.

Image: Marvel Studios

Echo

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This spinoff from the Hawkeye series will follow Echo, a deaf martial artist, as played by actress Alaqua Cox.

Image: Marvel Studios

Fantastic Four

Release date: Unknown (In Theatres)

Disney has confirmed that Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm will finally make an appearance in the MCU… and that’s about all we know.

Image: Marvel Studios

I Am Groot

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This new animated series follows the adventures of Baby Groot, a character first seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Image: Marvel Studios

Ironheart

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

With Tony Stark gone, the MCU needs a new super-genius inventor. Enter teenage prodigy Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne), who creates a brand new, ultra-advanced armoured suit.

Loki Season 2

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

The smash hit series about Tom Hiddleston’s antihero will return… someday.

Image: Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This new animated show is loosely spun out from a breakout episode of What If? that saw MCU heroes battling a zombie apocalypse.

Image: Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

Disney says this new animated series follows Peter Parker “on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.”

Image: Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This series picks up story lines from both Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home to explain the decades-long Skrull invasion of Earth. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will star.

Image: Marvel Studios

What if…? Season 2

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

The speculative animated series and its omnipresent narrator The Watcher will return with an all-new season. The show’s creators say next season will focus on new stories, new heroes, and “lots of fun.”

Untitled Captain America Movie

Release date: Unknown (In theatres)

We’ve got a new Captain America, so it’s inevitable we’ll get a new Cap movie. Anthony Mackie will appear in the title role.

Untitled Wakanda Series

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

Not much is known yet about this show set in Black Panther’s home country.

Untitled Shang-Chi sequel

Release date: Unknown (In theatres)

Shang-Chi’s debut movie was compelling, exciting and fun. It also made a ton of money, so a sequel is inevitable.

Untitled mutants movie

Release date: Unknown (In theatres)

Now that Disney owns the old Fox assets that included all the “mutant” Marvel superheroes, you can count on characters like the X-Men making an MCU debut.