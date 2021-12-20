These LG CES Announcements Look UltraFine

LG has announced a range of new tech ahead of CES 2022, including monitors and a soundbar.

LG’s announcements ahead of CES 2022 are very much in the vein of the home entertainer, focusing on entertainment and productivity-focused tech for movies, gaming and work.

Let’s get stuck into it – here are LGs pre-CES 2022 monitors and soundbar announcements.

LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors

The first announcement on our list are the LG UltraFine OLED Pro Monitors – two OLED monitors with a focus on productivity.

“Designed with creative professionals in mind, our new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors deliver sheer visual precision with stunning self-lit picture quality and reliable calibration,” says Seo Young-jae, the senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG.

OLED monitors aren’t typically all that common yet, with the technology mostly used for phones and TVs up until now, so to see it transition more to monitors kinda rules. The big difference between LED and OLED, for those playing at home, is that LED screens are backlit, whereas OLED pixels actually create their own light, giving deeper blacks and a wider, less washed out range of colours.

The two monitors aren’t separated by different specs, with the only difference being size. The first monitor is 27-inches (model number: 27BP95E) and the second monitor is 31.5-inches (model number: 32BP95E).

Both monitors sport a 1ms response time, meaning they’d be terrific for action-packed gaming. That being said, LG hasn’t yet confirmed the refresh rate of these monitors.

Both monitors are HDR capable with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution. They’re powered by a 90W power supply delivered by USB-C, with two display ports, an HDMI port and four USB ports (one for upstream, three for downstream).

You’ll also notice the contained nature of these monitors – that it looks like they’re looking at you from inside a cardboard box, because of the side fins and the roofing. These are removable, don’t worry, but could also help you out productivity-wise.

The price of these monitors hasn’t been confirmed, although we’ll find out sometime soon, as they will be available in January in select markets.

The LG soundbar

LG’s new soundbar (model number: S95QR) is set to spearhead the company’s home audio solutions. Though it’s advertised as the ‘LG soundbar’, it’s not just the bar itself. It also features two rear speakers and a subwoofer. It’s designed to deliver sound across a 135-degree space.

The LG S95QR features five up-firing channels including a centre up-firing speaker. Those up-firing channels are made up of three on the soundbar and two in the separate rear speakers. It features IMAX Enhanced audio and is optimised for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content.

LG reckons its a great idea for gamers and music lovers, but it also seems like a great solution for home theatre lovers. It features a variable refresh rate and a low latency mode, which makes it ideal for gamers and movie lovers after sound to the millisecond.

Like with other LG soundbars, the S95QR features compatibility with LG TVs, meaning you can control both devices with a single remote. There’s also an AI Room Calibatrion feature, which allows the device to configure itself for the room that it’s in.

No word on how much the LG S95QR will cost or when it will be available, however, we’re thinking things will be made clear over the coming weeks, especially given it’s CES season.

LGs new gaming bundle

Just one more thing before we wrap up LGs pre-CES announcements – LG has announced a new gaming bundle, exclusive to its website, available in Australia soon. What’s notable about this bundle is that the speaker (The UltraGear GP9) has been previously unavailable in Australia, so this is a great way to snag it.

Just to be clear – neither of these products are new, it’s just the bundle that’s new. It’s a pretty decent bundle all things considered, especially if you want to snag a new monitor and a gaming speaker with one purchase.

The bundle features the LG UltraGear 32GP850 and the LG UltraGear GP9 gaming speaker, which typically cost $850 and $700 respectively. You can pick the two pieces of kit up for $1,199 from the LG website. Use the code ‘DEC_ULTRAGEAR’ at the checkout, otherwise you’ll end up spending $1,588.00.

When is the LG CES 2022 presentation?

LGs CES 2022 presentation will not be limited to monitors and a soundbar. LG will be showing off a wide range of tech on January 5 at 2am AEST during CES 2022 – that’s 8am on January 4 PST, which makes sense given it’s being held in Las Vegas. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop about LG’s announcements.