Lenovo Announces Three New ThinkVision Displays, but They’re for Work Not Play

Lenovo has today announced a new line-up of ThinkVision large format displays ahead of CES 2022. They look pretty rad, but don’t go thinking these are going to be your new gaming screen, Lenovo reckons these are best for meeting rooms or education spaces.

Yep. ‘Work from home’ or ‘collaboration’ kit is still very much coming from our favourite tech companies and we’re all really sick of being told how we can work together in a virtual world. But, at least we can do it with pretty screens.

OK, so what are we getting?

ThinkVision T86

ThinkVision T75

ThinkVision T65

“ThinkVision T86, T75 and T65 offer effective collaboration for in-room and remote people thanks to bright 4K displays, integrated whiteboard software with a comfortable writing experience, built-in speakers, microphones, and a modular webcam for smarter video conferencing,” Lenovo says.

The new ThinkVision screens are powered by a high-performance system-on-chip with embedded Android operating system. The displays feature a simple UI and be hooked up to your PC via wired or wireless connections.

They boast an 8-array microphone and a 4K AI-enhanced webcam with 122-degree field of view and 4x digital zoom.

The webcam is connected via a cable-less USB connector and includes a lens shutter and privacy light.

All ThinkVision LFD display feature the same technical specifications, including:

4K resolution up to 400nits brightness with anti-glare coating

Infrared touch with +-1mm touch accuracy

Embedded Android, 4G RAM and 64GB flash memory

Wireless projection through W20 wireless dongle

USB type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, serial interface, audio.

Ambient light sensor adapts brightness to suit room conditions

2 x 15-Watt speakers, built-in 8-array microphone and 4K AI-enhanced camera

The new ThinkVision screens also boast a human presence sensor that will save energy by detecting user presence and automatically turns display on, and will turn off once all participants have left the room. Pricing and availability coming soon, Lenovo says.