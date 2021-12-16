Here Are All the Laptop Announcements We’re Expecting at CES 2022

CES is coming up, which means we can expect a whole bunch of cool tech announcements to ring in the new year. Included in those CES 2022 announcements will be a slew of laptops from all kinds of manufacturers.

While we don’t know too much so far, we do know some prominent laptop manufacturers will be making an appearance at CES 2022. Dell, Lenovo, ASUS and LG are all billed to appear, as are Intel, Nvidia and AMD. Here’s who we’re keeping an eye on.

Laptops at CES 2022

Dell

Ahead of CES 2022, Dell gave us a glimpse at its upcoming Project Luna, a modular laptop. This will obviously be showcased at the event. But then there’s also Alienware to keep an eye on.

Power and a stupid-fast fresh rate was basically synonymous with Dell’s refreshed Alienware m17 R4 last CES. It was the first Alienware gaming laptop with a 360 Hz, 17.3-inch, 1080p display, HDMI 2.1 support and Nvidia RTX 30-series cards. What are we getting this year? Anyone’s guess. In July, Alienware managed to cram top-tier components into its thinnest systems yet – it was the first real re-design the brand’s laptops had in a few years. We’re expecting great upgrades, just not re-designs.

Lenovo

While we know that Lenovo will be attending CES 2022, we don’t actually know all that much about what Lenovo will be bringing. At CES 2021, Lenovo brought laptops, tablets and virtual reality tech. The stand out for us earlier this year was the Yoga AIO 7, which is technically an all-in-one desktop PC.

ASUS

ASUS has, for the last few years, hit us with some epic ROG kit. We’re hopeful this continues. At CES 2021, ASUS gave us a bit of a surprise: it announced none of its new or refreshed gaming laptops would be shipped with an Intel processor, save for one. Every other model will have one of the new processors in AMD’s 5000-series. ASUS just announced its range for creators, and at the time the company told us gamers should “stay tuned”. So we’re staying tuned.

HP

Last CES, HP gave its popular Envy laptop series a welcome refresh, which basically made them even more suitable for those looking for something reliable that will get the job done quickly. But mid-year, the folks at HP gave us a new range, with the Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 headlining the lineup that was basically “the things you need to work from home real good”.

LG

LG will be bringing all kinds of tech to CES 2022, including TVs, kitchen appliances, laundry appliances and computers – so we can safely assume that LG will bring some snazzy new laptops. We’ll be keeping an eye on LG.

Intel

Intel will be headliner of CES 2022 and will likely be showing off its new generation of CPUs – perhaps this is the year that Intel is able to thwart the massively successful AMD Ryzen series. On top of CPUs, we’ll likely see a bit more of Intel’s upcoming GPU series.

Nvidia

The massively successful graphics card manufacturer Nvidia will be making an appearance at CES 2022. We’ll likely see some love for laptops at the Nvidia conference, with Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs now the standard in gaming laptops. Other than that, expect to see some RTX 30 series announcements this year.

AMD

While AMD, like Intel and Nvidia, is unlikely to show off its own laptops at CES 2022, the CPU and GPU manufacturer will display its laptop-supporting announcements at the event and maybe its answer to Intel’s Alder lake series of CPUs. We might also see some AMD GPU announcements.

Stay tuned for CES 2022 Laptop announcements

While we don’t actually know all that much right now, news and announcements will trickle in over the course of CES 2022. Stay tuned for updates.